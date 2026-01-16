Prashant Tamang Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 43: Why Heart Attacks Are Rising Among Young Adults | Doctor Explains

Prashant Tamang's sudden death at 43 sparks concern as doctor explain why heart attacks are rising among young adults and what lifestyle risks to watch.

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol 3 winner and Paatal Lok Season 2 actor, died on Sunday at his residence in New Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 43. According to reports, Tamang felt unwell around 6 AM on Sunday; however, he was reluctant to get medical help. Later, when he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead.

Heart Disease Is No Longer an Older Adult's Problem

Speaking to Dr Joy Shome, Head of TAVI/TAVR, CK Birla Hospitals - BM Birla Heart Hospital, "Heart disease is not limited to older adults, and more people under the age of 40 are reporting a heart attack and having cardiac risk factors than ever before. Heart attacks are occurring more frequently as a result of sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and excess smoking due to high stress in our daily lives. With a cardiac evaluation at this age, patients will be able to track their heart health through risk factor analysis; tracking the progression of heart disease will alert the individual and the physician of early indicators of the need for preventative treatment."

Cardiac Arrest Hidden Risk Factors

An early evaluation will allow individuals to detect hidden risk factors early on, before they develop into cardiac issues. The emphasis of these evaluations should be on preventative measures and should be the focus of the cardiac evaluations completed in the 30s and 40s.

Heart attacks are occurring more frequently as a result of sedentary lifestyles, poor diets, and excess smoking due to high stress in our daily lives. With a cardiac evaluation at this age, patients will be able to track their heart health through risk factor analysis; tracking the progression of heart disease will alert the individual and the physician to early indicators of the need for preventative treatment.

Why Early Cardiac Evaluation Matters?

The doctor explained that the "Main components of a cardiac evaluation typically include routine screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol (lipid) level and blood glucose level; other cardiovascular evaluations for waist measurement may also be included during an initial evaluation." An ECG (electrocardiogram) may help to identify silent rhythm disorders in the blood flow through the heart and a 2D echocardiogram may be warranted for patients experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain or who have a family history of heart disease. High blood pressure is also a known risk factor and it may be possible to identify CAD (coronary artery disease) if the risk factor is screened during the cardiac evaluation.

Prevention and Long-Term Heart Health

An early evaluation will allow individuals to detect hidden risk factors early on, before they develop into cardiac issues. The emphasis of these evaluations should be on preventative measures and should be the focus of the cardiac evaluations completed in the 30s and 40s. In recognising the coexistence of heart disease, well before the occurrence of significant episodes of the disease, the chances are exponentially greater for achieving a successful ending when passing through the challenging level of the rehabilitation process.

Overall, cardiac assessments and early diagnosis of heart disease are extremely important features, especially in relation to preventing significant cardiac events in later years of life.