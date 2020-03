The PM said that practising Yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years and he has found it beneficial.

Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their fitness routine on social media while they stay at home due to coronavirus lockdown. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi have joined them, revealing his fitness mantra on Twitter.

On Monday, the 69-year-old leader shared 3D animated videos of him practising yoga asanas. In his post, Modi said he was sharing his yoga videos in response to a question about his fitness routine during the lockdown.

He wrote, “During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly.”

The Yoga videos are available in different languages. But the PM asserted that he is ‘neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert’. He added that practising Yoga has been an integral part of his life for many years and he has found it beneficial.

PM Modi also urged citizens to share their fitness routines with others. “I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others,” he added.

HERE ARE SOME SURPRISING BENEFITS OF YOGA

Yoga is a total body workout and can help you deal with a variety of issues. This ancient practise can improve your sexual health, helps you lose weight, improves your stamina and even beats migraines and insomnia. Here are three surprising benefits of practising yoga:

Boosts immunity

Studies have found that yoga affects the way your body reacts to attacks on your immune system. It boosts your immunity at the cellular level by stimulating changes in gene expression. Yoga also helps improve your overall health.

Relieves menstrual pain

Yoga is an effective way relieve pain and discomfort associated with menstruation. Some yoga poses help ease the menstrual pain by stretching out the muscles. Yoga can also calm your mind, reduce irritation and helps the body deal with the fatigue associated with menstruation.

Protect against injuries

Not only practising yoga makes you flexible, it can also strengthen your muscles. Thus, yoga can help in preventing sports injuries and those caused due to overexertion of muscles. It is also a very effective rehabilitative tool for athletic recovery.