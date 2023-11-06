POTS: What To Know About The Hard-To-Diagnose Condition?

POTS is a complex disorder with a range of symptoms that affect various body systems.

Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a condition characterized by an abnormal response of the cardiovascular system to changes in body position. When a person with POTS stands up, most of their blood remains in the lower body, causing a rapid increase in heart rate. POTS is a complex disorder with a range of symptoms that affect various body systems. Diagnosis and management require a multidisciplinary approach, including medical, lifestyle, and emotional interventions to improve the quality of life for those affected by the condition.

What Are Its Symptoms?

POTS can lead to a wide range of symptoms, including:

Dizziness or fainting

Blurry vision

Nausea and vomiting

Gastrointestinal discomfort (belly pain, bloating, diarrhea, constipation)

Excessive sweating

Brain fog

Extreme fatigue

Fluctuations in blood pressure and heart rate

Chest pain

Sensations of feeling hot or cold

Anxiety or nervousness

Shaking or tremors

Headaches, body aches, or neck pain

Insomnia

Unusual color changes in the hands and feet

These symptoms often worsen during activities like showering, standing in line, or when experiencing stress. Additionally, POTS symptoms can be triggered after eating, as digestion requires increased blood flow to the intestines.

Types of POTS

Neuropathic POTS: Associated with damage to small fiber nerves controlling blood flow in the limbs and abdomen.

Hyperadrenergic POTS: Characterized by higher levels of the stress hormone norepinephrine.

Hypovolemic POTS: Occurs when there are unusually low blood levels in the body.

Causes And Risk Factors

Certain factors make individuals more susceptible to POTS, including:

Prevalence in women between 15 and 50 years old. Possible genetic links, although no single gene has been identified. Associations with various medical conditions, such as anemia, autoimmune diseases (like Sjogren's syndrome or lupus), chronic fatigue syndrome, diabetes, Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, infectious diseases (mononucleosis, Lyme disease, hepatitis C), multiple sclerosis, and click-murmur syndrome (mitral valve prolapse). POTS can also develop after serious infections, pregnancy, or head injuries.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing POTS can be challenging due to its diverse symptoms. The tilt-table test is a common diagnostic method. During this test, a patient lies on a table that slowly tilts upright to simulate standing, while their heart rate is monitored for changes. It is essential to work with a specialist familiar with POTS. Other tests may include urine tests, blood tests, EKG, echocardiogram, quantitative sudomotor axon reflex test (QSART), Valsalva maneuver, and a skin nerve biopsy.

Treatment

While there is no cure for POTS, various treatments can help manage its symptoms:

Medications: Physicians may prescribe drugs like fludrocortisone, midodrine, phenylephrine, or beta-blockers to improve blood flow and regulate symptoms. Compression stockings: These can assist in pushing blood from the legs back to the heart. Diet: Consuming higher salt and fluid intake can help maintain blood volume. Exercise: Light physical activities such as walking or simple yoga can enhance blood flow and support overall cardiovascular health. Lifestyle adjustments: Monitoring pulse and blood pressure, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, and elevating the head of the bed can aid in symptom management. Emotional support: POTS can lead to emotional stress, and support groups or therapy can help individuals cope with the psychological impact of the condition.