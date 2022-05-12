Spousal Support is Crucial For New Moms: Here’s How You Can Support Your Partner Postpartum

If you observe signs and symptoms of sadness, anxiety and postpartum depression in your partner, get the new mother to visit a doctor immediately to get treated.

New mothers are bound to feel tired, anxious, and frustrated in the first few weeks of giving birth. This phase is called the baby blues, and it usually lasts for 2 weeks. Mothers should start feeling better after a few weeks; however, some women continue to feel overwhelmed. This could soon turn into postpartum depression, making it challenging for a woman to take care of the baby and her wellbeing.

Although postpartum depression is treatable, prevention is always better than cure. To reduce the risks of postpartum depression, spouses need to support their partners post-delivery in whichever way possible.

6 ways to support your partner postpartum

1. You must let your partner rest for longer.

Mothers usually spend all night feeding the baby. In addition to this, the baby's cries break their sleep way too often. Therefore, you must wake up earlier in the morning and let your partner sleep in for some extra time. Get up in the morning with the baby and take care of them.

2. Try to support your partner while she breastfeeds the baby.

While breastfeeding is an intimate time between the mother and the newborn, you should also educate yourself about it in case your partner needs any help. You can do this by reading and watching helpful videos.

3. Ask your partner if she needs anything whenever she sits down to nurse or feed the baby.

You must show your desire to be more involved in the postpartum phase to your partner so that they never feel alone. You can do this by asking whether they need anything while breastfeeding. Check if she wants water, food, her phone, or anything she enjoys. Most mothers are sensitive during this period, so give all your care and make them feel loved.

4. Help her with household chores

New mothers often feel guilty asking for help with the baby. Henceforth, you should ask them every possible time if they need help taking care of the baby. Every woman loves when their partner cooks a special meal for them. You can also spend some of your evenings and weekends cooking delicious meals for them.

5. Check in with your family often when you're at work.

Being alone with a baby all day can be too tiring. You will likely go to work while your partner is on a maternity break. Even though you can't be physically present, try to give them a text or call during the day. Set a specific time to do this even when you are busy doing your work in the office.

6. Make your partner feel special

Compliment them and get them the food or drinks she has loved and couldn't have during pregnancy. Setting up a surprise date will help brighten up her day

Takeaways

New moms won't be the ones asking for help as they fear getting judged for being bad mothers. It is the spouse's responsibility to take the initiative of being extra caring to their partner postpartum. Unfortunately, some women still feel sad, anxious, and overwhelmed despite all the efforts to make them feel loved. Spouses should get the new mothers to visit a doctor immediately to get treated if they observe signs and symptoms of sadness, anxiety and postpartum depression in their partners.

The article is contributed by Dr Asha Hiremath, Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.