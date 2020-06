Find some 'me time' every day as you take care of your little bundle of joy to ease the symptoms of postpartum depression.

Once your little bundle of joy arrives, you are overwhelmed with unfathomable emotions, starting from happiness and fear to sadness. If this sadness becomes intense, and starts affecting your functional life, you are probably suffering from what is known as postpartum depression (PPD). But you are not alone in this boat. Millions of new moms across the world suffer from this condition and if recent research has to be believed, the COVID-19 pandemic has made them even more vulnerable to depression and anxiety. Also Read - Many new moms suffering from depression, anxiety amidst COVID-19 pandemic: Here’s why

The survey, conducted among 520 pregnant women and 380 new moms, examined the depression and anxiety levels of the study participants before and during the pandemic. In the pre-pandemic era, 29 per cent of them reported moderate to high anxiety symptoms and 15 per cent went through the depression. During the pandemic, 72 per cent of them complained of anxiety while 41 per cent experienced depression. The study noted that restricted physical activity was the culprit behind this increase in depression. It also observed that women who were involved in 150 minutes of physical activity reported significantly lower levels of depression and anxiety. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput was under depression: Here’s how to deal with this common mental disorder

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION?

This is a condition that hits women a few weeks after delivering a baby. Characterised by a persistent feeling of sadness or emptiness, the manifestations of postpartum depression may start surfacing up to six months of childbirth. The other symptoms include hopelessness, guilt, lack of sleep, weight loss, depleted energy levels, concentration issues, trouble in making decisions, mood bouts, difficulty in bonding with the baby, etc. A growing body of research observes that women who experience PPD show signs of the condition during their gestational period. This condition has been associated with a history of depression, breastfeeding issues and more. According to doctors, a drop in female hormones, oestrogen and progesterone, can be one of the potential triggers behind postpartum depression. The standard line of treatment includes antidepressants and psychotherapy. Also Read - Feeling nauseous all the time? Here are 13 causes you should know about!

BEST WAYS TO MANAGE PPD

As with many mental health challenges, developing coping strategies is the first step to managing postpartum depression. Here, we tell you how.

Make time for exercise

Reams of research reveal that workouts have an antidepressant effect on us. The happy hormones released by exercise go a long way in staving off the symptoms of depression. A study published in the journal Mental Health and Physical Activity found that walking can be instrumental in bringing down depression. If you are unable to find time for a long workout session, aim at scheduling 10-minute workout sessions quite a few times through the day. Walking your baby in a stroller can also be a good option.

Carve out me time

Taking care of a baby alongside other responsibilities can feel like an overwhelming task. Seek help from your partner and family members and share the load so that you can have a ‘me time’ every day. Make this time sacrosanct. Discuss about your me time with your partner in advance so that he can take of the baby when you relax. Make conscious efforts to ensure that you don’t keep thinking about your tasks when you rest, or else it will defeat the purpose. Listening to your favourite music, practising meditation or simply watching your favourite show can help ease your depressive symptoms.

Sleep well

Poor sleep quality may increase the severity of your PPD symptoms as your hormones go haywire when you don’t rest well. In the initial days your little bundle of joy isn’t likely to sleep through the day. So, try going to bed early. Short naps through the day will also help. If you are a nursing mom, store pumped milk in bottles so that your partner can also breastfeed when you nap.

Seek professional help

If the symptoms of postpartum depression last for more than a month, you should consider consulting a psychologist. Counselling sessions will help you dig out your chain of thought that is leading to depression. If counselling alone doesn’t help, you may need to visit a psychiatrist.