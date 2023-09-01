Postpartum Depression In Men: Study Finds Low Testosterone Levels May Be The Cause

Postpartum Depression In Men: Study Finds Low Testosterone Levels May Be The Cause

While awareness about this medical condition is increasing these days, new studies have found that this may affect men along with women. But what is the cause and are the symptoms similar to that of women?

Postpartum depression is common among women and it happens right after childbirth. It is accompanied with symptoms of anxiety, insomnia, irritability, loss of appetite and difficulty bonding with the baby. Note one important distinction between postpartum depression and baby blues, the former is a serious mental health problem that arises as a complication of childbirth. It may last for months, it may also develop into depression, if not treated or paid attention to. It is certainly not a character flaw or a temporary weakness. These are offensive stereotypes labeled on women when people do not understand the real medical condition. A person battling postpartum depression should not be equated to a bad parent. a prompt treatment can actually help the new mom recover fast and bond with her child. So, instead of criticizing, pay attention!

Postpartum Depression Is Common Among Women

Postpartum depression affects about 13 per cent of women and it may affect them within one year of childbirth. Awareness has increased these days but it still remains undiagnosed or untreated for most women, especially in rural India. According to a study, postpartum depression impacts 65 per cent of mothers of Asian countries. It could impact women who have had a healthy baby or had a miscarriage or a still birth.

About Postpartum Depression In Men

While awareness about this medical condition is increasing these days, new studies have found that this may affect men along with women. This area is still however, less research and explored. About 7 to 10 percent of fathers have been found t have suffered from postpartum depression. But what is the cause and are the symptoms similar to that of women?

TRENDING NOW

About The Study

A new study was conducted to prove or deny this claim. The study included about 149 couples for two years. These couples had just given birth to their second or third child. The testosterone levels of the fathers were monitored regularly. The researchers were monitoring testosterone because this is the main hormone responsible for aggression and parental care.

The study revealed that high levels of testosterone was linked with low chances of developing postpartum depression and low levels of testosterone was linked with more postpartum depression symptoms in men. When the same test was conducted in women, high levels of testosterone lead to more symptoms of postpartum depression and vice versa.

The second thing that the study revealed was that the hormones levels were dependent of the type of relationship the couples had. Women paired with partners with low testosterone levels were more satisfied in their relations hip which in turn meant lower chances of developing PPD symptoms. It also meant that their depressive symptoms could reduce faster. So, the bottom line of the study is that hormone levels play a huge rile on postpartum depression in both men and women. Studies conducted earlier on fatherhood and parenthood states that low testosterone level is very common when a man is expecting to become a father soon. Thus, this may as well be fairly common in men.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES