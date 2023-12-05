Postpartum Back Pain: Why It Happens And What You Can Do For Relief

Are you suffering from back pain after delivering your baby? (Photo: Freepik)

Do some stretching exercises after consulting with your doctor. Be mindful of your diet and eat lots of fruits and vegetables.

Experiencing back pain is common post delivery. The body had been carrying a lot of weight for nine months, and it is possible to have strained the muscles at the back. So, there is no reason to be alarmed if you feel pain in your back after having delivered your baby. The key is to listen to your body and understand it, and to find out ways to alleviate the pain. Remember that along with your baby, you need to take care of yourself, too, since your recovery and overall health is linked to the growth and development of your baby.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur explained that pregnancy hormones may cause ligaments and joints to become loose. She added that the expansion of the uterus during pregnancy causes some muscles to become weak. It alters the posture that puts a strain on the back. In addition to that, many mothers assume an improper sitting posture while breastfeeding. "Being overweight puts extra pressure on the back," said the expert.

In her Instagram post, the expert listed 10 lifestyle and dietary changes that may offer some relief; take a look.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dt.ramitakaur (@dt.ramitakaur)

After six months of delivery, start walking gently. You may also do yoga or stretching exercises for 20-30 minutes every day. While breast-feeding, bring the baby close to your breast instead of bending over towards the baby. Do not carry the baby on your hip, as it will add pressure on the back. Always bend your knees, not your waist, when picking up the baby or any object. Eat fruits and vegetables to get relief from constipation, else it may worsen the back pain. Eat calcium-rich foods like ragi, sesame seeds, moringa, milk and milk products. Add potassium to your diet. Eat bananas, raisins, prunes, lentils, green leafy veggies, etc., as they may help with spasm and cramps. Focus on a protein-rich diet to heal your body. Eat omega-3 rich foods like walnut, desi ghee, flaxseeds, chia seeds, etc., as these are anti-inflammatory Have turmeric milk before sleep; it reduces inflammation and helps you sleep better.

Kaur also suggested you make a pain relieving oil at home for topical use.

Ingredients:

Coconut oil -- 10 ml

Nutmeg powder -- a pinch of it

Preparation:

You may like to read

Heat the coconut oil. Add a pinch of nutmeg to it. Let it cool down. Apply and massage on the affected area.