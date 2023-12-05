Experiencing back pain is common post delivery. The body had been carrying a lot of weight for nine months, and it is possible to have strained the muscles at the back. So, there is no reason to be alarmed if you feel pain in your back after having delivered your baby. The key is to listen to your body and understand it, and to find out ways to alleviate the pain. Remember that along with your baby, you need to take care of yourself, too, since your recovery and overall health is linked to the growth and development of your baby.
Nutritionist Ramita Kaur explained that pregnancy hormones may cause ligaments and joints to become loose. She added that the expansion of the uterus during pregnancy causes some muscles to become weak. It alters the posture that puts a strain on the back. In addition to that, many mothers assume an improper sitting posture while breastfeeding. "Being overweight puts extra pressure on the back," said the expert.
In her Instagram post, the expert listed 10 lifestyle and dietary changes that may offer some relief; take a look.