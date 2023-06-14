Postpartum Arthritis: What Causes Arthritic Pain Right After Labour?

Postpartum arthritis mostly affects women who have a prior history of the disease but the pain might become intense right after labour.

Lots of women experience symptoms of arthritis after giving birth to a baby. For some people, the symptoms may be more intense. This is called postpartum arthritis and in most likelihood, affects women who have a prior history of the illness or who are slightly overweight or who are suffering from other medical issues. Why does this problem appear after child birth? After a woman has gone through labour, their hormones may fluctuate a lot. Moreover, the immune system becomes active again. During pregnancy, the immune system becomes inactive and the symptoms of arthritis goes away. This is normal. but, this is what brings on problems like joint stiffness, discomfort, inflammation and knee pain.

Which Are The Common Areas Where Women Might Experience Pain?

A research published in the Journal Medical News Today has clarified the areas of the body where women might experience arthritic pain. The main areas where women might experience pain are knees, joints and hips. Pain in the hips and legs are pretty common especially because of changes in the body, weight gain and pressure on the legs and joints. In rare cases, it could develop into a lifelong condition. Other joint areas someone can expect pain include the fingers and knees. Some women continue to 3xperience arthritic pain even during pregnancy period and this can also turn into postpartum pain after labour.

Can Women Get Some Relief From The Pain?

Here are some tips for women to get some relief from arthritic symptoms.

Core Workout: Core strengthening exercises are very important for everyone, especially for women during their postpartum period. Core workouts can help strengthen the joints, muscles and enhance range of motion. Women who have just gone through the labour process, must start of slow and then gradually increase the intensity of workouts.

Healthy Diet: A good diet with help strengthen the bone density and also get relief from arthritic pain. Make sure to eat foods rich in Vitamin D, Calcium and avoid foods like alcohol, coffee, oily food, processed meat. This is known to reduce symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis after labour.

Hot/Cold Therapy: Applying heat or ice to the injured joint might assist to lessen discomfort and swelling. Several times a day, try using an ice pack or heating pad for 15 to 20 minutes at a time.

Weight Loss: It's crucial to keep a healthy weight in order to lessen joint tension. Even a small weight loss can help someone who is overweight.

Stay Active: You can also manage your arthritis symptoms by obtaining adequate calcium and vitamin D and engaging in yoga and other stretching and balance activities.

