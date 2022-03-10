Post-Surgical Rehabilitation: Road To Recovery For People After Surgery

Rehabilitation is the process of restoring joint motion, muscular strength around the joint, and finally joint function following surgery. Here's how post-surgical rehabilitation works.

Surgical procedures such as orthopaedic, cardiac, thoracic, neurological, and abdominal surgery may require post-operative rehabilitation. Physiotherapy can help with a variety of post-operative complications that can occur with any type of surgery. The complications may include pain, a loss of strength, a reduction in range of motion, postural issues, oedema, and difficulty with balance and coordination are all symptoms of orthopaedic conditions.

Cardiac/thoracic pain, decreased exercise levels, breathing problems, decreased mobility, and postural issues

Neurological symptoms include weakness, difficulty breathing, limited movement, muscle shortening, and loss of sensation.

Abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, incontinence issues, and decreased mobility

Infection decreased lung function, and deep vein thrombosis is some of the other complications that might occur after surgery.

What Are The Advantages Of Post-Surgical Rehab?

Physiotherapy after surgery should begin right away in the hospital, but it is critical to continue physiotherapy once you are discharged to ensure the greatest possible recovery. Our physiotherapists will encourage you to do a variety of exercises to strengthen and mobilise any problematic joints and muscles, as well as to aid with any circulatory or respiratory issues that may have occurred while you were in the hospital.

Other advantages include:

Effective pain management

Assisting you in returning to daily activities

Strengthening of weak muscles

Stretching of stiff muscles

Assisting you in returning to your previous level

Improving your posture

Regaining your independence

Reducing any anxiety you may have and regain your confidence

Mobilisation exercises to improve circulation and range of motion

Advice on effective placement to maximise comfort and limit the risk of pressure sores by clearing any secretions, improving lung volumes, and preventing chest infections

Who Is A Good Candidate For Post-Surgical Rehabilitation?

After being discharged from the hospital, anyone who is experiencing pain, stiffness, poor balance and coordination, muscle weakness, restricted mobility, low exercise tolerance, and diminished independence can benefit from a rehabilitation programme. Both physical and psychological impacts of surgery might affect your recovery and generate frustration and anxiety. Our physiotherapists will do a thorough examination and collaborate with you to develop short and long-term goals to help you maximise your recovery potential and minimise any post-surgery complications.

Whether you're having a hip replaced, having open-heart surgery, or getting breast cancer treatment, you'll need physical therapy to help you heal. Rehabilitation not only helps you heal faster, but it also teaches you how to take care of yourself and return to your everyday activities.

Physical therapists are well-versed in surgical methods as well as post-surgical treatment goals. Most importantly, physical therapists may customise treatments to improve a patient's overall health, assuring long-term success. In fact, studies have shown that starting exercise and rehabilitation as soon as feasible following surgery is beneficial.

What Are The Benefits Of Post-Surgical Rehabilitation?

Physical therapy is a crucial aspect of surgery recovery for the following five reasons:

Increases mobility, balance, and strength

Surgery may decrease mobility in the affected area or body component. The body's natural reaction is to try to protect the injured area, which can result in muscle/tissue tightness, oedema, spasms and decreased range of motion. Through movement, strengthening exercises, myofascial release, and other manual treatments, physical therapy can help patients restore mobility. Additionally, workouts to strengthen the core, back, and pelvic muscles boost stability and improve balance, which can aid recovery following procedures such as knee or hip replacement.

Reduces pain and swelling

Swelling is a typical component of the healing process, but it varies a lot from person to person. Chemicals that excite nerve endings are produced, and the swelling compresses the nerves, causing pain. Swelling reduction promotes healing and increases movement, all of which help to alleviate pain. During recovery, exercises and mobility can assist to reduce swelling and prevent surgery pain from becoming chronic.

Rehabilitation helps you learn the best ways to care for yourself and return to normal activities after surgery, which speeds up the healing process.

Reduces scar tissue formation

Scar tissue forms and soft tissue contracts as part of the natural healing process after an injury or surgery. Scarring can occur everywhere on the body, and excess scar tissue can limit function and movement for months after surgery. To reduce scar tissue and restore normal flexibility, a physical therapist might use a variety of tissue mobilisation treatments, such as massage and ultrasound therapy.

Decreases the occurrence of secondary issues

After surgery, infection, blood clots, and other complications can arise, and physical therapy can help to avoid these often expensive and debilitating secondary issues. Following surgery, tailored movement exercises with a physical therapist will assist to reduce the risk of infection, contractures, and blood clots.

Increases flexibility

Inactivity weakens muscles, causing them to stiffen and become more prone to injury. Normal daily actions such as reaching overhead, ascending stairs, and rising from a seated position can be greatly hampered when muscles are tight and joints are stiff. Gentle stretching exercises are one of the first activities to be offered after surgery to keep sensitive muscles flexible.

Because soft tissue takes six to eight weeks to mend, you should expect to be involved in therapeutic activities for at least that long. Rehabilitation may be inpatient, outpatient, or a combination of both, depending on the surgery. As you recuperate, your therapist is likely to assign you "homework" activities to complete on your own.

After surgery, physical therapy can help patients return to their usual lifestyle and activity levels.

(Inputs by Dr Mohammad Amzad Ali, Critical Care Specialist, Porvoo Transition Care)