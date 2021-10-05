Post-COVID Syndrome That Can Damage The Organs Are Increasing Among Kids In Uttar Pradesh: Beware of These Symptoms

Post-COVID Syndrome That Can Damage The Organs Are Increasing Among Kids In Uttar Pradesh

MIS-C can lead to a life-threatening experience if not treated on time, here are some of the warning symptoms of this syndrome that a parent should look out for in their kids post-COVID recovery.

At a time when India is sighing relief from the deadly coronavirus attack, a new concern is rising among the parents whose kids have recently recovered from the infection. COVID-19 cases are dropping on a daily basis from all the corners of the country, however, the residual effect of the disease is posing a challenge with cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) surfacing after recovery among the children. Speaking to TheHealthSite.com Dr Arpita Mukherjee, a renowned pediatrician, based in West Bengal, said that the MIS-C syndrome is a very serious condition that can affect or severely damage the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs. "The condition generally leads to an inflammation in the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes which can turn fatal if not treated on time," Dr Mukherjee said. She further added, "This condition can happen due to many reasons, however, now the cases of MIS-C are mainly reported from the recovered patients (kids) of COVID-19."

Why COVID-19 Recovered Patients Are Developing MIS-C?

Coronavirus or COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that generally affects the lungs, however, some patients after recovering from the infections develop natural antibodies against the virus which may start behaving abnormal and attack the organs within the body. Some of the organs which get severely damaged by this condition are -- heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, and eyes.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms You Should Look Out For

MIS-C can lead to a life-threatening experience if not treated on time, here are some of the warning symptoms of this syndrome that a parent should look out for in their kids post-COVID recovery.

Fever for 3-5 days Chronic abdominal pain Bloodshot eyes or pink eyes Skin rashes A sudden drop in the blood pressure level

Apart from the above-mentioned symptoms there are few emergency signs that one should also know, they are:

Amnesia Loss of alertness Disorientation Difficulty in breathing Persistent pain Change in skin colour Pressure in chest

RECOMMENDED STORIES