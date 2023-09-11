Post-COVID Complications: What Is Happening In Your Body 1 Year After COVID Recovery

Post-COVID Complications: What Is Happening In Your Body 1 Year After COVID Recovery

Recovered from COVID-19 a year back? Here is what is happening inside your body right now. Understand the post-COVID complications below.

India's battle against COVID-19 took a dramatic turn last year, as the third wave swept across the country, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. This new strain of the virus, with its numerous mutations, baffled scientists and healthcare workers alike, as it was able to infect even those who were fully vaccinated.

However, amidst the fear and uncertainty, a glimmer of hope emerged. India's previous experience with the Delta wave, which had ravaged the country in 2021, seemed to have provided some protection against the Omicron variant. The immune response generated by the Delta infection was strong enough to mitigate the severity of the Omicron infection, preventing many from developing serious complications.

But this doesn't end the tension of what the virus can do to your body, here. As per studies, COVID-19 can do much more than what one may think and imagine. As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to understand what a recovered patient's body is going through after 1 year of contracting the virus.

TRENDING NOW

The COVID Echoes: Understanding the Long-Term Effects of the Virus

Researchers are still learning about the long-term effects of COVID-19, but the virus can have a lasting impact on the body. Here is what we know so far about what is happening in the body one year after COVID recovery:

Active Immune System

Your immune system is still working to fight the virus, even after a year post-recovery. Yes, you read that right! Even after recovering from the infection, your immune system may continue to produce antibodies and other immune cells that are targeting the virus. This can lead to inflammation and other symptoms.

The Virus Is Still There

You may think that recovering from the infection means the virus is not completely out of your body. But, the truth is different. The virus is still present in your body. In some cases, the virus may remain in the body in a latent state. This means that it is not actively replicating, but it can reactivate later. This can be a cause of concern as the virus (although inactive) can still trigger health complications.

You may like to read

Severe Internal Damage

You may have recovered from COVID-19 infection, but the virus during its course has led to some serious damage to your organs and tissues. As we already know COVID-19 can damage the lungs, heart, brain, and other organs. This damage can lead to long-term health problems, such as heart failure, lung disease, or cognitive impairment.

Interrupting Your Gut Health

The virus not only affects your lungs and heart, but it can also wreak havoc on your gut microbiome. The gut microbiome is the community of bacteria that are present in the gut. These essential bacteria have a major role to play when it comes to good health. They help in digestion, immune function, and mental health. Once infected with COVID-19, the virus can disrupt the gut microbiome, which can lead to digestive problems, immune dysfunction, and mental health problems.

The Battle Against Long-COVID

People who suffered a severe COVID-19 infection are at a higher risk of developing long-term COVID-19 complications. Long COVID can, however, occur in patients who had a minor or asymptomatic infection. Long COVID cannot be prevented, but there are medications available to help with symptom management.

It is crucial to see a doctor if you are exhibiting lengthy COVID-19 symptoms. Long COVID cannot be diagnosed with a single test; therefore, your doctor will probably do a physical examination and inquire about your symptoms. In order to rule out other conditions, they could also prescribe tests.

There is no cure for long COVID, but there are treatments that can help to manage the symptoms. Treatment may include medication, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or cognitive behavioural therapy.

"One year after recovering from COVID-19, many people are still experiencing a range of symptoms known as long COVID. These symptoms can vary from person to person and can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, muscle pain, and headache," Dr. Anshuman Dwivedi told TheHealthSite.com while explaining what may happen after recovering completely from COVID-19 infection.

RECOMMENDED STORIES