Post-COVID Arthritis: Cases of Joint Pain, Muscle Incursion On The Rise Among Recovered COVID Patients

Arthritis is a severe health condition which is marked by swelling or tenderness in one or more joints.

In a recent report, experts have revealed that there is a sudden spike in the cases of arthritis among women who have recently recovered from COVID-19 infection. Speaking to IANS, Dr Kumar said that the coronavirus pandemic has eventually triggered several inflammatory conditions, one of the most prominent one being arthritis. "We have observed in the post-Covid era that auto-immune diseases like pain in joints, stiffness of the body, an incursion of muscle have increased along with other rheumatic disorder," Dr Kumar was quoted as saying. She further added that these cases were prevalent earlier also, but the pandemic has increased the chance.

What Is Arthritis?

Arthritis is a severe health condition which is marked by swelling or tenderness in one or more joints. Some of the primary symptoms of Arthritis include joint pain, stiffness, etc. There are mainly two different types of arthritis, namely - Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid arthritis. Apart from the above-mentioned two symptoms, here is a list of signs that can say that you are suffering from arthritis:

Decreased range of motion Redness Tenderness Swelling

Arthritis And COVID - What Is The Connection?

While COVID infection is a severe respiratory disorder, which affects lung health. Arthritis is a condition which affects the bones. However, reports have surfaced that women who have recovered from coronavirus infection are reportedly at higher risk of developing severe symptoms of Arthritis than others. Both conditions affect the immunity of the body, thus making it vulnerable to health attacks/challenges. Also, the reason behind the sudden spike in arthritis cases among women can be due to the restrictions over going out and hitting the gym or yoga centres, which eventually hit the fitness regime and make the bones go weak and fragile. Why are women mostly getting affected? According to the experts, this is due to genetic makeup.