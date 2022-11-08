Post-Cardiac Arrest Complications: Patients Recall Near-Death Experiences After Surviving Cardiac Arrest

Unusual Post-Cardiac Arrest Complications Reported By Patients: Take A Look

Some of the health complications that follow a cardiac arrest are listed below, take a close look at them and stay cautious about them, as not taking proper care 'on time' can make things worse.

Are you a cardiac arrest survivor, or have defeated the odds of a cardiac arrest recently? Then you must know that you are at risk of several other health complications, that can linger for months and even years. In a recent study, experts have stated that surviving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after cardiac arrest may increase a person's risk of experiencing near-death experiences for months. These complications can make them seemingly unconscious and give them near-death experiences.

Post-Cardiac Arrest Complications

According to the researchers, most of the cardiac arrest survivors reported experiencing unusual things such as a perception of separation from the body, observing events without pain or distress, and a meaningful evaluation of life, including their actions, intentions, and thoughts toward others. Talking about the study results, the experts noted that the changes in the thought process and brain waves are the first signs of the so-called near-death experiences that a patient who has survived cardiac arrest may face.

Cardiac Arrest: What To Know

Cardiac arrest is a severe health condition in which the heart stops beating abruptly. If proper medical intervention is not provided, a cardiac arrest can lead to the death of the individual as well. Take a look at some of the warning symptoms associated with cardiac arrest:

Racing heartbeat Sweating profusely Chest pain Dizziness Lightheadedness Unable to breathe properly

Post-Cardiac Arrest Complications

Acute respiratory distress syndrome Neurological deficits Neurological dysfunction Not able to concentrate Difficulty in breathing Acute renal failure Refractory shock, and Disseminated intravascular coagulation

How To Avert Post-Cardiac Arrest Complications

Therefore, proper care post-cardiac arrest is needed to keep the heart healthy and keep it safe from future illnesses and diseases. In this regard, TheHealthSite.com spoke to a few experts from the medical field, and here is what they suggested.

Follow a good diet. It is important to understand that the body works after you provide the right amount of fuel. This fuel comes from what you are eating. Include heart-healthy foods in your diet. Exercise regularly. Do not overdo anything. Try to indulge in light, easy-to-do workouts, or brisk walking on a daily basis to keep your heart healthy and happy. Sleep properly. You invite a lot of health complications and diseases when you don't sleep properly. Giving the body the right amount of sleep is needed to keep the heart strong and healthy.

A cardiac arrest is a devastating event. Therefore, experts suggest the survivors of this condition remain vigilant and extra cautious after getting discharged from the hospital. Stay alert, stay healthy.

