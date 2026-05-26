Popular weight loss drug Wegovy linked to eye stroke - a condition that can leave you blind forever, study warns

Did you know that the most popular weight loss drug called Wegovy is linked to causing a serious eye condition that can leave you completely blind forever? Read on to know more about this rare and serious side effect.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 26, 2026 9:44 AM IST

Popular weight loss drug Wegovy linked to rare eye stroke that may cause permanent blindness, study warns

Weight loss drugs have been in the headlines for quite some time, sometimes for their benefits and effectiveness in supporting the weight loss process, and at times even for their rare side effects. In addition to all the side effects that experts have warned people against the drug, in a recent study, researchers stated that the popular weight loss drug is also linked to causing an extremely serious condition called 'eye stroke' - a rare blinding condition.

Published on March 10 in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, the study warned that certain formulations of semaglutide, particularly Wegovy, the higher-dose version, may carry a higher risk of this vision-threatening side effect, especially in men. The authors called for further research to better understand the safety of these drugs, which are widely prescribed for weight loss.

Weight Loss Drug Can Cause Eye Stroke: Inside The Worrying Study

Giving an insight into how the study was conducted, the researchers revealed that semaglutide comes in different forms, including Ozempic, a weekly injection used primarily for type 2 diabetes; Wegovy, a weekly injection for obesity at a higher dose; and Rybelsus, a daily pill for type 2 diabetes. They noted that the study examined each formulation separately to see if the risk of vision problems differed. They also looked at tirzepatide, a newer drug that works on similar pathways but in a slightly different way, as well as common diabetes medications like metformin and insulin for comparison.

Parts of the eye

What Is Ischemic Optic Neuropathy?

As per the study, higher or more usage of the weight loss drug called Wegovy can trigger ischemic optic neuropathy. But what is it actually? Ischemic optic neuropathy (ION) is an eye condition where the optic nerve (the nerve that carries visual signals from the eye to the brain) gets damaged due to reduced or blocked blood flow (ischemia).

Experts noted that the obesity drug Wegovy is linked to faster weight loss as compared to other available drugs in the market. This is the exact reason why taking this drug is known to affect blood flow to the optic nerve and trigger a serious condition like an 'eye stroke'.

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