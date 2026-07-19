Popular sugar substitutes linked to faster brain aging? What studies, WHO and experts really say

Are sugar substitutes harming your brain? Here's what the latest studies, WHO guidelines and health experts really say about artificial sweeteners and brain aging

Popular sugar substitutes linked to faster brain aging (Image AI Generated)

Many people switch to sugar substitutes to cut calories, manage diabetes or lose weight. These sweeteners can help cut back on the amount of extra sugar consumed, but researchers are continuing to research how the sweeteners affect the brain over the long haul. There is some recent research that indicates some certain artificial sweeteners could be associated with brain health changes and aging, but the evidence isn't strong enough to draw a definite conclusion that these sweeteners lead to accelerated brain aging, experts say. The following is what recent studies have concluded:

What are sugar substitutes?

The sugar alternative is part of an ingredient that has a sweet taste, but is low or free of calories. Some contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame, sucralose, saccharin and acesulfame potassium or natural low-calorie sweeteners like stevia. Sweeteners can be added to packaged foods, canned or flavoured yogurt, and diet soft drinks, or found in sugar free chewing gum.

What does the latest research say?

Over the last several years, there have been increasing research projects investigating whether or not the addition of artificial sweeteners might impact brain health. In one study published in the journal Cell Metabolism, researchers discovered that over time, intake of some artificial sweeteners can modify the way food is metabolized and gut bacteria, which in turn can affect brain functions. Further human studies are warranted, however, before definitive conclusions can be drawn, the researchers noted.

A second observational study, from the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Stroke, found that those who regularly drank positive sugar drinks were at greater risk for stroke and dementia than those who drank them rarely or not at all. Because this was an observational study, only an association could be determined, but not proof that the artificial sweeteners were responsible for these conditions.

Theories include changes to the gut microbiota, and inflammation and insulin response, though these changes are still being studied.

Do sugar substitutes directly cause brain aging?

The current evidence regarding the direct correlations between approved sugar substitutes and brain ageing is weak. The World Health Organisation (WHO) states that non-sugar sweeteners are not a sustainable way to manage weight in the long-term as evidence indicates they don't offer long-lasting benefits. More studies are also required to grasp their long-term health consequences, the WHO adds.

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Likewise, artificial sweeteners deemed safe by health authorities are safe within the recommended daily intakes, the Mayo Clinic reports.

What do health experts recommend?

AHA doesn't recommend drinking a lot of artificially sweetened beverages, since an excess of added sugar isn't a healthy option and should be replaced with water. According to the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), there is also a need for additional high-quality studies in humans to better understand the potential for short- and long-term impacts of AS on metabolism, the gut microbiome and brain health.

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