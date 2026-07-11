Popular hormonal contraceptive may raise risk of rare brain tumor: Study

A 25-year nationwide study found specific hormonal contraceptives may be associated with rare brain tumors highlighting the need to weigh potential risks against proven benefits.

Contraceptive Pills.

Millions of women around the world are often managing their reproductive health and menstrual cycles with the aid of hormonal contraceptives. But a recent study indicates that some hormonal contraceptives come with a slight risk of developing meningioma which is a rare form of brain tumour especially if the contraceptive is Depo-Provera one that is injected into the skin. Yet researchers and physicians caution that the true risk is still very low and still outweighed by the high benefits of contraception.

All about hormonal contraceptives and brain tumour risks

The study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open used data from nearly three million women from across the country in Denmark over a 25 year period. Scientists from Danish Medicines Agency studied the link between the use of different types of hormonal contraceptives and the occurrence of meningioma a tumour of protective membranes around the brain and spinal cord. The study also distinguished between those who are using and were using a contraceptive to see if there was a long term risk after stopping the treatment.

Recent use of contraceptive progestogens including cyproterone, desogestrel, drospirenone, gestodene, levonorgestrel, injectable medroxyprogesterone, and high-dose intrauterine devices was associated with increased risk of #meningioma. https://t.co/aZyncLLDFepic.twitter.com/oFMvu5e9CL JAMA Network Open (@JAMANetworkOpen) July 2, 2026

Key findings of hormonal contraceptive risks

Among the drugs studied the researchers found that medroxyprogesterone sold under the brand name Depo-Provera was linked to the greatest risk of approximately 4-fold for the risk of meningioma. The 1.5 fold increase in risk was associated with combined oral contraceptives and progesterone only mini pills. Most importantly the increased risk was seen only when these contraceptives were in use and seemed to fade away within five years of their use.

Scientists think there may be a role for progesterone since most meningiomas are receptor positive to this hormone. Meningiomas also tend to develop more rapidly in women than in men and are more than twice as common in women as in men and are more likely to develop during pregnancy or while taking progesterone type medications. Experts stress that most meningiomas are benign and extremely treatable. Although most cases are not cancerous some tumours can cause seizures, headaches, cognitive impairment if not treated.

Use of the progestogen desogestrel at a dose of 75 g for more than five continuous years is associated with a small increased risk of intracranial meningioma, finds study. Users of levonorgestrel showed no risk of meningioma@EPIPHAREhttps://t.co/7PadsP5R4x The BMJ (@bmj_latest) June 15, 2025

Reasons why you should not stop birth control

Healthcare professionals say that the findings should not deter women from taking contraceptives. Researchers say prescribers should be mindful of the association and warn patients of possible risks. However, the absolute risk increase is very small and women are advised against stopping birth control without consulting their health care provider since meningioma is a rare disease.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Do not stop or change contraception without consulting a qualified healthcare professional.