Popular Bengali vlogger Sayoni Chakraborty dies at 22; sources reveal she was dealing with extreme depression and anxiety

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 29, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Sayoni Chakraborty Death News: Popular social media influencer and animal lover Sayoni Chakraborty died at the age of 22. The news about her sudden demise has left the netizens in complete shock.
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