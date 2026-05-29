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Popular Bengali vlogger Sayoni Chakraborty dies at 22; sources reveal she was dealing with extreme depression and anxiety

A happy face infornt of the camera may be hiding something really serious that we often fail to understand - mental health is not a joke. Popular Bengali vlogger Sayoni Chakraborty's untimely demise at 22 leaves netizens shocked.

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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 29, 2026 5:14 PM IST

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Social media influencer Sayoni Chakraborty dies at 22 - She reportedly committed suicide.

Sayoni Chakraborty Death News: Popular social media influencer and animal lover Sayoni Chakraborty died at the age of 22. The news about her sudden demise has left the netizens in complete shock.

According to family sources, although Sayani appeared smiling in front of the camera, she was not doing well in reality. She was reportedly suffering from depression due to problems in her relationship. It is believed that this led her to take the extreme step and choose the path of suicide.

Sayoni Chakraborty Sayoni Chakraborty

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Known for her cheerful personality and videos featuring her beloved pet dog "Sundari," Sayoni had built a loyal fanbase on social media. Her sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with many followers expressing disbelief and mourning the young creator's untimely demise.

Sayoni Chakraborty Dies by Suicide; Tragedy Sparks Conversation Around Mental Health and Depression

Just a day before the incident, Sayoni had reportedly posted smiling photos and updates on social media, leaving fans shocked at the sudden turn of events. She had also recently celebrated completing her graduation and had shared the achievement proudly with her followers online.

The tragic incident has once again highlighted the growing concerns around mental health struggles among young people and social media creators. Experts often warn that emotional distress and depression may remain hidden behind seemingly cheerful online appearances. Can mental health problems worsen to the level where one even think and comes to a conclusion of committing suicide? Although the actual cause of her death will only be official disclosed once the postmortem report comes, let's understand how serious mental health can turn.

As per mental health experts, science has noted that most of the signs of depression and anxiety are often ignored due to the many reasons - one of them is acceptance, and the other one is unawareness about the condition.

Top psychiatrists have noted that depression is more than temporary sadness. Some of the serious signs associated with it are:

  1. Feeling sad and depressed
  2. Sudden withdrawal from loved ones
  3. Unexplained loss of interest in activities
  4. Sleep apnea
  5. Feeling tired and uninterested
  6. Suffering from anxiety or panic attacks, especially at the nighttime

Mental health professionals also stress that emotional pain linked to relationships, academic pressure, loneliness, financial stress, or social expectations can deeply affect young individuals, especially when support systems are weak.

Signs One Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

Deteriorating mental health can have some serious side effects on the mind of the person dealing with it. One of the many is a suicidal thought. Suicide is never the answer for anything, but for those battling serious mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, this thought overpowers all of their abilities to think. However, loved ones can prevent this from happening. The first step is to ensure that you know the signs that one is having thoughts of committing suicide. Here are a few to track:

  1. Suddenly opting for complete isolation from friends and family members.
  2. Talking about wanting to die and not be anyone's burden.
  3. Sudden hopelessness, despair, or feeling trapped.
  4. Suffering from major mood swings.
  5. Loss of appetite and avoiding to perform acitivities he/she used to love.
  6. Trying to show the world that she/he is happy but when left alone, the person seems odd.
  7. Increased use to alcohol, or substance use

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Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar

Satata Karmakar is a health journalist and Assistant News Editor at TheHealthSite.com with over a decade of experience in digital and print media. A postgraduate in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has previously worked with leading media organisations including ... Read More