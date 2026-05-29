Popular Bengali vlogger Sayoni Chakraborty dies at 22; sources reveal she was dealing with extreme depression and anxiety

Known for her cheerful personality and videos featuring her beloved pet dog "Sundari," Sayoni had built a loyal fanbase on social media. Her sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with many followers expressing disbelief and mourning the young creator's untimely demise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayoni Chakraborty (@___s_a_y_o_n_i____)

Sayoni Chakraborty Dies by Suicide; Tragedy Sparks Conversation Around Mental Health and Depression

Just a day before the incident, Sayoni had reportedly posted smiling photos and updates on social media, leaving fans shocked at the sudden turn of events. She had also recently celebrated completing her graduation and had shared the achievement proudly with her followers online.

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The tragic incident has once again highlighted the growing concerns around mental health struggles among young people and social media creators. Experts often warn that emotional distress and depression may remain hidden behind seemingly cheerful online appearances. Can mental health problems worsen to the level where one even think and comes to a conclusion of committing suicide? Although the actual cause of her death will only be official disclosed once the postmortem report comes, let's understand how serious mental health can turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayoni Chakraborty (@___s_a_y_o_n_i____)

As per mental health experts, science has noted that most of the signs of depression and anxiety are often ignored due to the many reasons - one of them is acceptance, and the other one is unawareness about the condition.

Top psychiatrists have noted that depression is more than temporary sadness. Some of the serious signs associated with it are:

Feeling sad and depressed Sudden withdrawal from loved ones Unexplained loss of interest in activities Sleep apnea Feeling tired and uninterested Suffering from anxiety or panic attacks, especially at the nighttime

Mental health professionals also stress that emotional pain linked to relationships, academic pressure, loneliness, financial stress, or social expectations can deeply affect young individuals, especially when support systems are weak.

Signs One Is Having Suicidal Thoughts

Deteriorating mental health can have some serious side effects on the mind of the person dealing with it. One of the many is a suicidal thought. Suicide is never the answer for anything, but for those battling serious mental health issues, including depression and anxiety, this thought overpowers all of their abilities to think. However, loved ones can prevent this from happening. The first step is to ensure that you know the signs that one is having thoughts of committing suicide. Here are a few to track: