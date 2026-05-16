Popping acidity pills every day could be hurting your gut bacteria

Daily acidity pills may quietly disrupt healthy gut bacteria potentially affecting digestion, immunity and nutrient absorption over time.

Written By: Dr. M. Ratna Sudha | Published : May 16, 2026 5:05 PM IST

Acidity Pills. (Image: AI Generated)

There is a strip of antacids in nearly every Indian household - the kitchen counter, the office drawer, the bottom of the bag. This habit is so embedded that it barely registers as a medical decision anymore. The problem is that the gut keeps the record.

Why stomach acid matters

Stomach acid is not the enemy but it is the gut's first line of defence, a pH barrier that keeps the gastrointestinal environment inhospitable to pathogens. Chronic acid suppression through PPIs or long-term antacid use does not simply turn down the discomfort. It alters the gut's fundamental operating environment. Research in Biomedicine showed that pathogens like C. difficile, Campylobacter and Salmonella do better at higher gastric pH. Chronic acid suppression creates those conditions.

Hidden damage

A BMC Microbiology meta-analysis tracked what PPI use does to gut bacteria over time. Ruminococcaceae and Lachnospiraceae the bacterial families that generate short-chain fatty acids keeping the gut lining intact declined consistently among PPI users. Stomach acid is also what unlocks vitamin B12 from dietary protein. Without it, absorption is impaired. Prolonged PPI therapy has been clinically linked to a meaningfully higher risk of B12 deficiency. None of this tends to show up as a consequence about the antacid. It shows up as persistent bloating, gut discomfort and slower recovery. The connection rarely gets made.

Probiotic problem

Since this damage builds slowly, taking away the medication is not enough to fix the gut. The standard approach is to use regular live-bacteria probiotics. The flaw in that plan is survival. Most live bacteria are destroyed by stomach acid before they can do any good, and a gut altered by acid suppression is notoriously hard to colonize. The solution comes down to strain specificity.

Spore-forming strains such as Bacillus coagulans naturally possess a protective outer layer to survive the journey. A randomised controlled trial showed that supplementing with Bacillus coagulans resulted in clear increases in the abundance of Faecalibacterium, Blautia, and Ruminococcaceae. These are the precise beneficial bacteria lost to prolonged acid suppression.

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Relying on strain-level clinical evidence is the only promising way to find a probiotic that tackles the actual problem. While antacids handle the symptoms, probiotics manage the aftermath. Rebuilding the gut is an essential step for chronic users. It is simply the missing piece of their recovery.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before changing medications.