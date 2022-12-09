Poor Sleep, Headaches, Back Pain: Volatile Pay May Impact Workers’ Health

Waiters, salespeople and workers who rely on volatile pay appear to be more likely to experience poor sleep quality, headaches, stomach issues and back pain.

Workers who rely on tips, commissions, performance bonuses appear to experience a lot more health problems than those with stable income. A study has found volatile pay associated with worse physical health symptoms, including poor sleep quality, headaches, stomach issues and back pain. The study, published by the American Psychological Association, expressed concern about the health of waiters, delivery drivers, maids, gig workers, salespeople and others who rely on fluctuating income.

Study author Gordon Sayre, PhD, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Emlyon Business School in France, assessed the findings of three surveys spanning various industries in the U.S. to come to this conclusion.

Pay volatility affect workers' health

One survey included 85 workers who relied on tips (waiters, delivery drivers, maids, etc.) who reported their total daily pay and health for two weeks via online surveys. The respondents said that they receive tips on 80 per cent of their workdays, $36.18 daily tip on average, which accounted for a quarter of their average total income. The participants also reported experiencing negative physical health symptoms and poor sleep quality. The researcher found stronger associated between fluctuating income and worse health outcomes when the daily tip (volatile pay) made up a larger percentage of the participants' total pay.

Similar findings were observed in another survey involving 375 gig workers who spent an average of 29 hours per week working on Amazon's Mechanical Turk. The participants responded to weekly online surveys for three weeks.

The final online survey included 252 higher-income employees working in finance, marketing and sales who relied on commissions or bonuses for a smaller fraction of their income. It lasted for three months with the participants reporting to monthly surveys. Here, Sayre found the physical symptoms associated with volatile pay to be less when the workers were less dependent on commissions or bonuses.

Businesses should raise the proportion of base pay

Sayre opined that businesses should consider making more stable forms of compensation a larger proportion of workers' total income rather than volatile forms of pay (e.g., tips, piece-rate work, performance bonuses and commissions).

"Raising the proportion of base pay and reducing dependence on volatile pay should help protect workers' health in many industries," he said, as quoted by Science Daily.

The study author also suggested raising the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 per hour in the US and providing greater protections to gig workers.

However, the study didn't not suggests that volatile pay causes health symptoms, it only indicates a correlation between them.