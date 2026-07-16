Poor muscle health may raise type 2 diabetes risk by reducing blood sugar control, study finds

A new study suggests that poor muscle health may affect blood sugar regulation, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes and highlighting the importance of maintaining muscle strength.

Poor muscle health may raise type 2 diabetes risk by reducing blood sugar control, study finds

Active muscles aren't just for keeping you active. They also are important for regulating blood sugar levels. It was found that reduced muscle health could be a major risk for developing type 2 diabetes, so it is important to build up muscle strength by regular exercise or eating a healthy diet.

What did the study find?

In a recent study published in Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, individuals with lower muscle quality and muscle mass had a greater risk of the development of Type 2 Diabetes. Scientists found that unhealthy muscles respond less effectively when using glucose (blood sugar), which makes it more difficult to manage blood sugar levels in the body.

The study indicates that maintaining good muscle health is an important consideration to be taken into account regarding diabetes risks, particularly in the aged. The results further underscore the importance of targeting body weight, as well as healthy muscles. This study is in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle (2025), Muscle quality and risk of incident type 2 diabetes.

Why are muscles important for blood sugar control?

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) say that, immediately after eating, skeletal muscles will take up almost 80% of the blood glucose. Insulin helps healthy muscles take up the glucose and burn it to provide energy.

As muscle mass decreases or muscle quality decreases, the body's glucose clearing capacity decreases. This over time, can lead to insulin resistance, which is one of the primary causes of type 2 diabetes.

How does poor muscle health increase diabetes risk?

The relationship between the two might be due to multiple factors:

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Decaying muscle mass decreases the body's storage and utilization of glucose.

Low quality of the muscles can decrease the muscle sensitivity to insulin.

Regular sedation results in building up weaker muscles and increasing levels of body fat.

Muscle loss in connection with chronic inflammation can also impact blood sugar mechanisms.

Regular exercise is even more essential as humans get older, since muscles may begin to be lost little by little starting at age 30, experts say.

What do health organizations recommend?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) parents/older children should engage in at least 150 300 mins of moderate activity each week plus two or more days of muscle strengthening activity.

Strength training can help increase insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Resistance training, exercises with weights, using a resistance band, push ups and squats are all effective ways of building muscle.

Individuals who are at risk for developing diabetes as a result of weight, a family history of diabetes or lack of physical activity should discuss with their health care provider how to improve muscle health as part of a plan to prevent diabetes.

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