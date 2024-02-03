Poonam Pandey Still Alive, Posts Video About Importance of Preventing Cervical Cancer - WATCH Here

Poonam Pandey Still Alive, Posts Video About Importance of Preventing Cervical Cancer

On February 3, it was revealed that Poonam Pandey is alive. The model-actor shared a video on Instagram, stating that this was done to raise awareness for cervical cancer.

Poonam Pandey is still alive!

Model-actor Poonam Pandey says 'I'm here, alive' after reports of her death from cervical cancer. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video and announced that she was fine and that this was done in order to spread awareness about cervical cancer, an issue that has claimed multiple lives.

Earlier on Friday, Poonam Pandey's manager posted a story on her Instagram handle stating that the actor had died of cervical cancer at the age of 32. The news took seconds to reach the entire fan club and everyone was left shocked!

Taking to Instagram, the 'Nasha' actor wrote, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer (sic)."

All About Cervical Cancer That Every Woman Should Know

Cervical cancer hits the cells of the cervix, located at the uterus's lower end connecting it to the vagina. Its root cause is a sexually transmitted infection known as the human papillomavirus (HPV). While HPV is fairly routine, it doesn't put every woman carrying it at the potential risk of cervical cancer. Nevertheless, certain factors do amplify the propensity for the disease.

Taking the virtual stage, Pandey advocates strongly for routine checkups and the early detection of cervical cancer. She accentuates the criticalness for women to be health-conscious and not dismiss possible indicators of an underlying issue. Timely medical aid can elevate the odds of effective treatment and healthy recovery.

Pandey gives due importance to HPV vaccination in her video. Preventive vaccines, such as the HPV variant, can thwart the infection and reduce the propensity for cervical cancer. Parroting vaccination experts, Pandey advocates for boys and girls to receive vaccine shots early for prophylactic response to HPV.

In her mission to debunk taboos and misconceptions around cervical cancer, Pandey rallies for frank discussions and awareness campaigns. She aims to shatter harmful myths and galvanize women to make use of professional healthcare services. In her words - the key to empowering women is enabling them to take charge of their health and make educated decisions.

Symptoms of Cervical Cancer You Should Know

Cervical cancer, affecting the lower part of the uterus known as the cervix, can often show up with certain signs that should not be ignored. Below mentioned are some of the signs that one can experience after developing this cancer:

Irregular vaginal bleeding: One of the key signs of cervical cancer is abnormal vaginal bleeding. Persistent pelvic discomfort: Another common sign is persistent pelvic pain, which tends to become more common in advanced stages. Changes in vaginal discharge might also indicate cervical cancer. Painful sexual intercourse: If you feel pain during sex, also known as dyspareunia, could be a symptom of cervical cancer. Altered bowel or bladder habits: Changes in your bowel or bladder habits can also signal cervical cancer.

What are your thoughts about Poonam Pandey's recent stunt to educate and aware people of the importance of understanding cervical cancer?