Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer At 32: Top 7 Risk Factors of Cervical Cancer In Women

Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer At 32: Top 7 Risk Factors of Cervical Cancer In Women

Poonam Pandey Loses Battle with Cervical Cancer at 32. Read On To Know What Increases Your Chances of Developing This Silent Form of Cancer.

Poonam Pandey, a well-known Bollywood actress, has tragically passed away at the young age of 32 due to cervical cancer. Taking to Instagram, her family confirmed the news with a heavy-hearted post. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)," the family wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poonam Pandey (@poonampandeyreal)

Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer At 32: How Dangerously This Cancer Crops Up In Your Body?

The actress' untimely death has brought attention to the risk factors associated with this devastating disease in women. In this article, we will discuss the top 7 risk factors of cervical cancer in women and the importance of early detection.

HPV Infection

Being infected with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is a major cervical cancer risk factor. This infection can instigate irregular cell growth in the cervix, elevating the danger of cancer.

TRENDING NOW

Smoking Excessive Cigarette

Are you a chain smoker? Did you know that smoking does not just harm the lungs; it also increases your risk of cervical cancer? How does that happen? The toxins in smoke could distort the DNA of cervical cells, making them prone to cancerous transformations.

Compromised Immune System

A weak or compromised immune system is another risk factor that can increase a woman's chances of suffering a cervical cancer. A weak immune system may render the body powerless against HPV or other infections that could lead to cervical cancer.

Multiple Intimate Relationships

Having numerous sexual partners can amplify or increase your risk of developing cervical cancer.

You may like to read

Using Too Many Birth Control Pills

Women who use birth control pills for longer durations are also at risk of developing cervical cancer. It's vital to have a candid discussion about contraceptive's pros and cons with a healthcare expert.

Consuming Excessive Alcohol

Drinking excessive alcohol is not only bad for your liver, but also bad for those who are at risk of cervical cancer.

Infrequent Pap Tests

The importance of regular Pap tests in early cervical cancer detection cannot be overstated. Those who fail to undergo frequent screenings are at an increased risk of late-stage cancer.

Cervical cancer is a silent threat, but we can fight back. By understanding the risks, getting regular check-ups, and making healthy choices, we can all play a part. Let's talk openly about cervical cancer, break the stigma, and empower women to prioritize their health. Early detection is key, and together, we can write a different ending for this story.