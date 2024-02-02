Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer At 32: Top 7 Risk Factors of Cervical Cancer In Women

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Poonam Pandey, a well-known Bollywood actress, has tragically passed away at the young age of 32 due to cervical cancer. Taking to Instagram, her family confirmed the news with a heavy-hearted post. "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared (sic)," the family wrote in the post.
The actress' untimely death has brought attention to the risk factors associated with this devastating disease in women. In this article, we will discuss the top 7 risk factors of cervical cancer in women and the importance of early detection.
Being infected with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted infection, is a major cervical cancer risk factor. This infection can instigate irregular cell growth in the cervix, elevating the danger of cancer.
Are you a chain smoker? Did you know that smoking does not just harm the lungs; it also increases your risk of cervical cancer? How does that happen? The toxins in smoke could distort the DNA of cervical cells, making them prone to cancerous transformations.
A weak or compromised immune system is another risk factor that can increase a woman's chances of suffering a cervical cancer. A weak immune system may render the body powerless against HPV or other infections that could lead to cervical cancer.
Having numerous sexual partners can amplify or increase your risk of developing cervical cancer.
Women who use birth control pills for longer durations are also at risk of developing cervical cancer. It's vital to have a candid discussion about contraceptive's pros and cons with a healthcare expert.
Drinking excessive alcohol is not only bad for your liver, but also bad for those who are at risk of cervical cancer.
The importance of regular Pap tests in early cervical cancer detection cannot be overstated. Those who fail to undergo frequent screenings are at an increased risk of late-stage cancer.
Cervical cancer is a silent threat, but we can fight back. By understanding the risks, getting regular check-ups, and making healthy choices, we can all play a part. Let's talk openly about cervical cancer, break the stigma, and empower women to prioritize their health. Early detection is key, and together, we can write a different ending for this story.
