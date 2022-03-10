Polycystic Kidney Disease: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is an inherited health condition in which several cysts develop primarily inside the kidneys, causing the organ to enlarge and lose function over time. Cysts are noncancerous round sacs containing fluid. They usually vary in size, and they can grow very large over time, if not treated. On World Kidney Day, TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr. Sandeep Kumar Mandal, Consultant - Nephrology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, to understand more about this condition. Here is what the doctor has to say.

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD): What Are The Causes?

PKD is caused by chromosomal mutation, the majority of cases are due to mutation in a chromosome - 16, others are due to mutations in chromosome 4, which lead to synthesis to abnormal; proteins lead to the formation of multiple cysts, which gradually enlarge in size and damage the kidney tissues and can lead to kidney failure.

It is a genetic or hereditary disease that is caused by chromosomal mutations in the chromosomes. There are two types of Polycystic Kidney disease: Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and Autosomal recessive polycystic kidney disease (ARPKD). In this, multiple cysts develop in the kidney and can become enlarged. This can lead to several complications including kidney failure.

Who Is At Risk of Developing PKD?

How to know if you are too, at risk of developing severe polycystic kidney disease? Here are some of the risk factors that can contribute largely to this fatal health condition.

Diabetes High Blood Pressure or Hypertension Smoking Obesity Enlarged kidney Too Much Consumption of Alcohol. Family history of kidney disease. Presence of enlarged kidney with multiple cysts in the imaging studies.

Should People With PKD Take A Special Diet?

A kidney-friendly diet plan is a way of consuming foods that can help in keeping the kidneys protected from any kind of damage. A good diet for the kidneys includes foods that are easy on the organs and limits other foods and fluids so certain minerals in those foods, like potassium, do not build up to high levels in your body. Some of the other pointers to keep in mind are:

Follow a low salt diet

What Is The Survival Rate of PKD?

Although Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) occurs in approximately one in a thousand live births, it is estimated that less than half of these cases will be diagnosed during the patient's lifetime, as the disease is often clinically silent. Survival depends on the rate of its progression to kidney failure, which varies in families. Survival also depends on the extrarenal association of PKD like Intrarenal aneurysms.

What Are The Signs And Symptoms?

A Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) can be both symptomatic and asymptomatic. Some of the symptoms of this condition may include:

Increase in your blood pressure

Haematuria/Proteinuria

Kidney function impairment

Flank pain Cyst infection due to cyst haemorrhage, stones, large size cyst infections

How can one diagnose this condition? Diagnosis is done by ultrasonography, CT scan, and MRI of the kidneys.

Treatment Options For PKD

Some of the available options for the treatment of Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) are:

Blood pressure control especially with medication and block renin-angiotensin system

Restrict salt intake

Increase fluid intake

End-Stage Renal Disease (ECRD) Dialysis / Kidney Transplantation

Can PKD Be Cured?

According to the experts, there is no cure for Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD). Treatment is directed at slowing down its progression to kidney failure.

What Other Organs Besides Kidneys Are Affected By PKD?

A cyst can also be present in the liver, spleen, and pancreas. So, these are also the organs that can get affected due to Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD).