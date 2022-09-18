Polycystic Kidney: 10 Signs You May Have Chronic Kidney Disease

10 Signs You May Have Chronic Kidney Disease

Take a look at the 10 tell-tale signs of chronic kidney disease.

Are your kidneys working properly, or are they already damaged? How to know if this vital organ of our body is in danger? What is the life expectancy of a person with polycystic kidney disease? This article shows signs that your kidneys may show up when it is in trouble. First, let us understand what precisely the term chronic kidney disease means. Chronic kidney failure involves a gradual loss of kidney function, which is crucial for your body to work correctly. What do kidneys do? Kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from your blood, which are flushed out of the body through urine. When kidneys stop working, the body can have an immense amount of accumulation of unwanted fluid, electrolytes, and wastes.

As diseases and health issues come with signs and symptoms, they should be tracked to begin immediate treatment for the condition and improve it. Here are ten such warning signs and symptoms of chronic kidney disease that one must be aware of:

Frequent urination or trouble urinating Sudden loss of appetite Extreme fatigue and tiredness Insomnia or problem sleeping Muscle cramps Nausea or vomiting Swelling of feet and ankles High blood pressure (hypertension) that's difficult to control Unable to breathe properly Chest pain, if fluid builds up around the lining of the heart

How To Take Care of Your Kidneys?

Your kidneys require proper care to perform rightly. Here are some tips to keep your kidneys healthy and happy:

Exercising regularly Follow a healthy diet Keep a close check o your blood sugar levels Control your blood pressure Say no to smoking Keep your body well hydrated Give your body enough sleep Never let your body starve Limit your alcohol intake Keep your heart healthy. Stay out of junk food, full of calories and cholesterol-spiking components.