Polycystic Kidney: 10 Signs You May Have Chronic Kidney Disease

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Are your kidneys working properly, or are they already damaged? How to know if this vital organ of our body is in danger? What is the life expectancy of a person with polycystic kidney disease? This article shows signs that your kidneys may show up when it is in trouble. First, let us understand what precisely the term chronic kidney disease means. Chronic kidney failure involves a gradual loss of kidney function, which is crucial for your body to work correctly. What do kidneys do? Kidneys filter waste and excess fluids from your blood, which are flushed out of the body through urine. When kidneys stop working, the body can have an immense amount of accumulation of unwanted fluid, electrolytes, and wastes.
As diseases and health issues come with signs and symptoms, they should be tracked to begin immediate treatment for the condition and improve it. Here are ten such warning signs and symptoms of chronic kidney disease that one must be aware of:
Your kidneys require proper care to perform rightly. Here are some tips to keep your kidneys healthy and happy:
Follow us on