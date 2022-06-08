Polio Still An Endemic Disease In Pakistan: Read On To Find Out Why

Polio Outbreak In Pakistan: 8 Cases Reported

Eight cases of polio has been reported in Pakistan because the residents mark themselves and their children as vaccinated and the other residents refuse to take the vaccine.

Polio is a life-threatening disease caused by a virus. It was once one of the most feared diseases in the world, but the creation of a vaccine in the 1950s ended the threat. The term polio has been coined as a short form of poliomyelitis. the vaccine was invented because polio only spreads among people who are not vaccinated. polio mainly attacks the spinal cord and brain. it can cause partial or full paralysis. the disease was eradicated after the invention of the vaccine. there were only 33 cases of polio worldwide in 2018. while almost all the countries have gotten rid of this disease, some countries still have it. And any unvaccinated person who comes into contact with the virus can get it. Recently, there has been a sudden rise is polio cases. Eight cases have now been reported in children over the past month in the district of Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan.

Why Are The Cases Rising?

Reports suggest that this recent spike in the number of cases is because the residents of the country falsely mark themselves and their children as vaccinated. The vaccine refusal rate is also very high in those regions. This makes them vulnerable to an endemic disease. The government has launched an investigation into this case.

Symptoms Of Polio That You Should Be Aware Of

Symptoms of polio might not show in the initial stages, vaccinated people do not show symptoms at all as they are immune to it. Some mild symptoms might show in some cases, like:

Sore throat

Tiredness

Upset stomach

Fever

Headache

Back or neck pain or stiffness

Muscle weakness

Stomach pain

Vomiting

The above symptoms will only show in the first week. By the second week, the more severe symptoms will start which have a chance of causing paralysis.

A loss of reflexes

Severe muscle pain or weakness

Floppy limbs

A feeling of pins and needles in your legs

Paralyzed arms, legs, or both

Meningitis (an infection in your brain, spinal cord, or both)

If you have polio, your doctor will focus on making sure that you're comfortable and try to prevent any other health issues. Some treatments and tools for support include:

Pain relievers (like ibuprofen)

A ventilator (a device that helps you breathe)

Physical therapy that can help keep your muscles working

Bed rest and fluids for flu-like symptoms

Antispasmodic medications to relax muscles

Antibiotics for urinary tract infections

A heating pad for muscle aches and spasms

Corrective braces

Pulmonary rehabilitation to help with lung complications

A mobility aid such as a cane, wheelchair, or electric scooter

Polio Is A Deadly Disease. Why?

The most severe symptom associated with polio is paralysis and eventually death. It is fatal for people who have not taken the vaccine. Between 2 and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from poliovirus infection die, because the virus affects the muscles that help them breathe. In some cases, if a person does not die because of it, they will be paralyzed for life. Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later. This is called post-polio syndrome.

