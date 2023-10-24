Polio Eradication Strategies Worldwide: Progress And Challenges

According to WHO, the world has made incredible progress toward polio eradication, reducing polio cases by 99.9% in the last 30 years.

Large-scale immunization campaigns, often called National Immunization Days, have been instrumental in reaching vulnerable populations with the polio vaccine.

Polio primarily affects young children. The disease can cause paralysis and, in severe cases, even death. For decades, the global community has been committed to eradicating polio. Dr Vijay Mohan, Consultant Internal Medicine CARE Hospitals Nampally Hyderabad,shares how this global health initiative progressed. Polio eradication has been a remarkable journey marked by substantial progress.

Progress

Here are key milestones and achievements in the fight against polio:

Historical Context: Polio was a public health concern in the mid-20th century. The development of polio vaccines in the mid-20th century marked the beginning of efforts to control and eliminate the disease. Dramatic Reduction in Cases: One of the most significant achievements has been the dramatic reduction in polio cases worldwide. The number of cases has decreased by over 99% since the GPEI's launch, from an estimated 350,000 cases in 1988 to fewer than 200 in 2019. Wild Poliovirus Reduction: The GPEI's concerted efforts have reduced wild poliovirus transmission. By 2016, wild poliovirus was limited to just a few endemic countries, primarily Afghanistan and Pakistan. Certification of Polio-Free Regions: Several regions, including the Americas (1994) and Europe (2002), have been declared polio-free. These milestones represent significant progress in the eradication efforts. Immunization Campaigns: Large-scale immunization campaigns, often called National Immunization Days, have been instrumental in reaching vulnerable populations with the polio vaccine. These campaigns have reached millions of children with multiple doses of the vaccine.

Challenges

While there have been significant strides in the fight against polio, numerous challenges have slowed down eradication efforts:

Insecurity and Conflict: In regions with ongoing conflict and insecurity, reaching vulnerable populations with vaccines is difficult. This has been a significant challenge in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Armed groups and instability in these areas hinder the delivery of vaccination programs. Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus (VDPV): The live, attenuated virus in the oral polio vaccine can, in rare cases, mutate and cause vaccine-derived poliovirus outbreaks. These cases add complexity to eradication efforts. Managing VDPV outbreaks while pursuing polio eradication is a delicate balancing act. Vaccine Hesitancy: Misinformation and vaccine hesitancy in some communities can hinder vaccination campaigns. In some areas, cultural or religious beliefs, distrust of health workers, and rumours about vaccine safety have led to lower vaccination rates. This has necessitated community engagement and risk communication strategies. Logistical and Infrastructure Challenges: Delivering vaccines to remote and underserved areas poses logistical challenges. Weak healthcare infrastructure and a lack of access to clean water and sanitation can contribute to the persistence of the virus. Resource Constraints: Sustaining funding and political commitment to polio eradication can be a challenge. The GPEI relies on financial support from governments, donors, and organizations, and securing adequate funding has been a recurring issue.