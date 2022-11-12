World Pneumonia Day 2022: Pneumonia Is The Biggest Infectious Killer; Know How To Stay Safe

COVID-19 infection can also lead to pneumonia. Watch out for the common symptoms of pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection commonly caused by viruses or bacteria. It can be seen in people of all age groups and is one of the leading causes of death in the country when it comes to senior citizens, adults, or even children.Thus, any type of infection leading to an inflammatory response when it comes to the lung is pneumonia. Though pneumonia mainly happens due to bacterial infections, fungal infections or viral infections like influenza or Covid-19 virus can also take a toll on the lungs inviting this condition. While most people infected with COVID-19 experience mild symptoms, some patients develop more serious complications, including pneumonia.

World Pneumonia Day is observed every year on November 12 to raise awareness about this serious, potentially life-threatening lung infection. On the occasion of World Pneumonia Day, Dr Prabhakar Shetty, Pulmonologist, SRV Hospitals Goregaon, is urging people to spread awareness about this fatal condition. He also points out that timely treatment is key to tackling it.

Dr Shetty wants you to know some of the important facts about pneumonia, such as:

Causes of Pneumonia

In India, Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the commonest causes of lung Pneumonia.Individuals who work in chemical factories, have underlying chronic respiratory conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or have had severe COVID infection may get pneumonia. Smoking, use of alcohol and illicit drugs also contribute as risk factors for pneumonia. Other factors are lack of enough nutrition in children, poor ventilation at home or workplace, HIV, and use of steroids or other immunosuppressant medications for organ transplants or autoimmune disorders.

Symptoms associated with Pneumonia

Some of the most common symptoms of pneumonia are fever, chills, loss of appetite, cough with yellowish or green-colored sputum and even breathlessness. Consult the doctor once you notice the above symptoms immediately. It is imperative to avoid neglecting this condition and initiate the right kind of treatment.

Diagnosis of Pneumonia

One will have to opt for a chest X-ray or a CT scan in order to confirm the diagnosis of this condition along with blood and sputum tests.

Treatment options for Pneumonia

Usually, treatment of pneumonia is done using antibiotics along with supportive care to overcome this condition.

Prevention of Pneumonia

Getting influenza and pneumococcal vaccines can reduce the risk of this condition. So, do not skip these vaccinations. Avoiding smoke, alcohol and drug use will reduce the risk of pneumonia. Have a healthy diet consisting of vital nutrients, exercise daily, control diabetes, follow cough etiquette, and avoid going to crowded places.

