World Pneumonia Day 2022: Clarion Call to Combat

World Pneumonia Day 2022: Pneumonia is an infectious killer of adults and children adults worldwide. On average, it kills more children than the total mortality rate of AIDS, measles, and malaria combined. The absence of oxygen in the lungs makes us understand how vital oxygen is to our bodies and makes lung health a global issue. The condition causes inflammation in the lungs' air sacs, known as alveoli. The alveoli, filled with fluid or pus, make breathing difficult. Dr Shivali Ahlawat, Oncquest Laboratories Ltd, Head- National Reference Laboratory, Gurugram & Head- East & South Regional Labs, classifies pneumonia into basic types:

Bacterial Pneumonia: Bacterial pneumonia, the most frequent variety, is more stressful than other types of pneumonia, with symptoms that necessitate medical attention. Fever can reach 105 degrees F, with copious sweating and rapidly increased respiration and pulse rate. Lips and nailbeds may seem blue due to a lack of oxygen in the blood. In addition, the mental condition of a patient may be confused or delirious. Viral Pneumonia: Symptoms of viral pneumonia typically appear over several days. The first symptoms resemble influenza: fever, a dry cough, headache, muscle discomfort, and weakness. The symptoms usually worsen within a day or two, with a worsening cough, shortness of breath, and muscle soreness. Finally, there could be a high fever and blueness of the lips.

Remember, viral and bacterial pneumonia are both infectious. These types of pneumonia can also be contracted by touching surfaces or objects contaminated with pneumonia-causing bacteria or viruses.

Symptoms Of Pneumonia

Pneumonia symptoms can range from so minor that you scarcely notice them to so severe that you must be hospitalised. How your body reacts to pneumonia is determined by the type of germ that caused the infection, age, and overall health.

Pneumonia symptoms may include:

Cough may produce greenish, yellow, or even bloody mucus. Fever, sweating, and chills that shake Breathing problems -rapid, shallow breathing Sharp or stabbing chest pain that worsens when you cough or breath deeply Appetite loss, low energy, and lethargy Nausea and vomiting, particularly in young children

Tests To Diagnose Pneumonia

As the symptoms of pneumonia are so diverse, they are frequently confused with those of a cold or influenza. Therefore, your doctor will confirm your medical history, perform a physical exam, and conduct specific tests to diagnose pneumonia and try to identify the bacterium that is causing the sickness.

During the physical examination, your doctor will listen to your lungs using a stethoscope. When you breathe in, your lungs may generate crackling, bubbling, or rumbling sounds if you have pneumonia.

If your doctor suspects you have pneumonia, they will order several tests to ensure diagnosis and learn more about your infection, including blood tests, chest X-ray, and sputum test. In addition, if you are a high-risk patient due to your age and overall health, or if you are hospitalised, the doctors may wish to perform specific extra tests, such as a CT scan and an arterial blood gas test.

Conclusion

Moreover, on World Pneumonia Day, people should unite to realise how vital oxygen is for us. As respiratory illnesses are so prevalent right now, World Pneumonia Day is significant and demands creating more awareness about the same.

