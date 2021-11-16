What To Do If You’re Diagnosed With Pneumonia This Winter?

Pneumonia can cause coughing and chest pain when breathing or coughing.

Treatment for pneumonia will vary from person to person depending on the type of pneumonia, severity of the illness, age, and any other comorbidities you have.

Pneumonia is an infection of the lung tissue that can be caused by bacteria, viruses or fungi. The infection is more common in winter months, probably because people tend spend more time indoors and in close contact, allowing germs to spread easily amongst each other. If you diagnosed with pneumonia, you need to be aware of the right kind of treatment that can be offered to you. Along with treatment, timely recovery is also important. Here, Dr. Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, Chembur, tells us all about pneumonia treatment and what patients should do to prevent any serious complications.

Explaining about pneumonia symptoms, Dr. Kate, "Pneumonia can lead to morbidity and mortality. It is an infection that leads to inflamed air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs later get filled with fluid or pus causing phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and breathing problems. The other symptoms of pneumonia are dry cough, fatigue, fever, sweating and shaking chills, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea."

Following are excerpts from the interaction with the pulmonologist:

How to deal with pneumonia?

Once you are diagnosed with pneumonia, your treating doctor will work with you in order to develop a treatment plan. Treatment for pneumonia will vary from person to person as it is based on the type of pneumonia you have, how sick you are feeling, age, and if you have any other comorbidities. The aim of the treatment is to tackle the infection and prevent any serious complications like respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and sepsis, an inflammation in the body leading to organ failure. Remember, you need to carefully follow the instructions given by the doctor and avoid skipping the medication.

Dos and don'ts to follow during pneumonia treatment

If pneumonia happens due to bacteria, you will be given antibiotics. Complete the course of antibiotics till your pneumonia infection clears away. If you stop abruptly, you increase the chances of having the infection again, and the germs may become resistant to treatment in the future.

If you have viral pneumonia, your doctor may give an antiviral medication to treat it. Sometimes, though, symptom management and rest are all you need to get back on track. You can manage cough and fever by taking medication as suggested by the doctor, drink a lot of fluids, stay hydrated to clear the airways. But avoid taking cough medicines without first talking to your doctor.

Drinking warm beverages is also a good idea. It can help you manage cough and throat irritation. Apart from that, opting for steam, a warm shower, and using a humidifier can open up the blocked airways and help you breathe freely. You need to consult the doctor on an immediate basis if your breathing problem worsens over time.

You will have to allow your lungs to heal by avoiding smoking and even second-hand smoking.

Get plenty of rest. Do not do any rigorous activities until you are fully recovered.

Recovery after pneumonia

Cover your mouth while coughing and sneezing. You will continue to feel fatigued for about a month. Thus, getting enough sleep is essential. Do not go to crowded places, and do not allow any visitors at home. Make sure you wash your hands from time to time.