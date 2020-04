To get rid of symptoms of Pneumonia like cough, include garlic in your diet. .© Shutterstock

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is a respiratory illness that mainly attacks the lungs. The virus can cause inflammation of the lungs, making it tough for you to breathe. Also Read - Chinese pneumonia outbreak: All you need to know about this mysterious virus

Current data shows that most people who get COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms like coughing and fever and they also recover easily. But some develop severe lung infection or pneumonia that does not respond well to treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonia is the most common diagnosis for severe COVID-19. Severe pneumonia can be life threatening, especially among the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses. Also Read - Bronchitis vs. Pneumonia: Know the difference between two lung conditions

If you have pneumonia, you may experience symptoms like coughing, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, fever and difficulty breathing deeply. Severe pneumonia is when you have difficulty breathing and experiences respiratory distress. Also Read - World Pneumonia Day 2019: Know the disease that made Lata Mangeshkar fight for her life

Older adults (over 65 years of age) and those with underlying health conditions that weaken the lungs or immune system may be more susceptible to COVID-19 pneumonia. These conditions include cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, severe heart disease, kidney or liver disease, asthma and other breathing disorders.

Treatment of pneumonia may involve some antiviral, antibiotic, or antifungal medication to treat the infection. While home remedies cannot be used to treat pneumonia, they can help ease the symptoms. So, here are some ways to ease pneumonia symptoms at home.

Peppermint, eucalyptus, and fenugreek tea

Warm herbal teas, made of peppermint, eucalyptus and fenugreek, may help soothe a scratchy throat. These herbs are known to help break up mucus and ease the pain and inflammation caused by pneumonia.

Saltwater gargle

It is the mucus in the throat and chest that leads to coughing and irritation. Having a warm saltwater gargle may help break down the mucus in the throat and provide some relief.

Caffeine

You can have a small amount of caffeine, such as a cup of coffee or black or green tea. Caffeine may help open up the airways in the lungs and improve breathing.

Steam inhaling

Inhaling warm, damp air may also help clear the throat and make you breath less restrictively. How to do it – Carefully pour hot water into a bowl. Inhale the steam slowly and deeply through your nose for at least two to five minutes. You can repeat this two or three times a day if you’re still having symptoms. You can also purchase an electric steam inhaler also called a vaporizer.

Ginger or turmeric tea

A persistent cough may lead to chest pain. Drinking a warm ginger or turmeric tea may help reduce this pain. Fresh ginger or turmeric roots have anti-inflammatory properties.

Lukewarm bath or compress

Taking a bath in lukewarm water may help your body to cool down. You can also dip towels or washcloths in lukewarm water and apply it to the body.

Warm liquids

Drinking warm liquids like warm water or herbal teas may help raise the temperature of the body and prevent chills. A bowl of warm soup may give you additional benefits as it has electrolytes and nutrients.

Proper rest and proper diet

You need plenty of rest to heal. Getting enough bed rest is vital for your body to repair itself. You also need to follow a proper diet and increase your liquid intake to recover from pneumonia.