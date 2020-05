Elderly people and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of getting pneumonia.

Pneumonia is a contagious respiratory infection caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. The infection leads to inflammation in the air sacs in the lungs, called alveoli. When the alveoli get filled with fluid or pus, you may have trouble breathing.

Both viral and bacterial pneumonia are contagious, meaning they can spread from person to person. The germs can spread through airborne droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs. You can also get such infection if you come in contact with surfaces or objects that are contaminated with pneumonia-causing bacteria or viruses.

However, fungal pneumonia doesn't spread from person to person. You can contract this type of infection from the environment.

Bacterial pneumonia – The most common cause of bacterial pneumonia is Streptococcus pneumoniae. Mycoplasma pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae and Legionella pneumophila are other bacteria that can cause it too.

Viral pneumonia – Respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and rhinoviruses (common cold) are often the cause of pneumonia. Viral pneumonia is usually milder and can improve in one to three weeks without treatment.

Fungal pneumonia – Fungi that can cause pneumonia include Pneumocystis jirovecii, Cryptococcus species and Histoplasmosis species. There are usually found in soil or bird droppings and most often attack people with weakened immune systems.

High-risk groups

Anyone can get pneumonia, but the risk is higher among certain groups such as.

Infants below 2 years old

Elderly people ages 65 years and above

People with weakened immune systems

People with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, or heart failure

Those who are recovering from surgery

People who are HIV positive, or who have leukemia, lymphoma, or severe kidney disease

Smokers, heavy drinkers and people who use certain types of drugs

Symptoms of pneumonia

The symptoms can be mild to life-threatening. Common symptoms are:

Coughing that may produce phlegm (mucus)

High fever up to 105 F

Sweating or chills that make you shake

Shortness of breath

Sharp or stabby chest pain that’s worse when you cough or take a deep breath

Feelings of tiredness or fatigue

Low appetite

Nausea or vomiting

Headaches

Fast breathing and heartbeat

Lips and fingernails turning blue

Confusion, especially in older people

Pneumonia prevention

Vaccination is the first line of defense against pneumonia. There are two kinds of shots for bacterial pneumonia: PCV13 (Prevnar 13) and PPSV23 (Pneumovax). Hib vaccine can protect against Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) that can cause pneumonia and meningitis. Pneumonia can often be a complication of the flu, so doctors recommend getting an annual flu shot. While vaccination doesn’t protect against all cases of the condition, it will lower your risk for complications. If you’re vaccinated, you may have a milder and shorter illness.

Besides getting shots, there are other things you can to avoid pneumonia: