According to a new study at the University of Hong Kong, nitrogen containing bisphosphonates (N-BPs) medications such as alendronate widely used to treat postmenopausal osteoporosis reduce your risk of getting pneumonia and dying from it. Osteoporosis is a medical condition in which the bones become brittle and fragile from loss of tissue, typically as a result of hormonal changes, or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D.

According to researchers, the objective of this work was to study the risk of pneumonia and pneumonia mortality among patients receiving N-BPs medications, non-N-BP medications, and no anti-osteoporosis medications after hip fracture. Results from previous animal studies indicate that N-BP treatment leads to a high concentration of N-BPs in the respiratory tract. For the current findings, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, the research team included 4,041 patients with hip fractures who received N-BPs and 11,802 who did not. Over a median follow-up time of 2.7 years.

N-BPs may reduce risk of pneumonia by 24 per cent

The findings showed that N-BPs was associated with a 24 per cent lower risk of pneumonia compared with no treatment (69 versus 90 cases per 1,000 people per year). A similar association was observed with pneumonia mortality, with a 35 per cent lower risk associated with N-BPs (23 versus 35 per 1,000 patients per year for the N-BP and non-N-BP groups, respectively). Together with its anti-inflammatory and immune-modulatory properties, this may explain why N-BPs were associated with reduced risk of pneumonia.

Treatment of pneumonia

Pneumonia can be viral or bacterial. Your treatment will depend on what kind of pneumonia you have. Hopsitalisation is usually not requires and your doctor will prescribe medication that you can take at home. He will also take into account your age and overall health. Antibiotics are given for bacterial pneumonia. Along with this, you may also take cough medicine. But this is usually not recommended because coughing can help expel the mucus in your lungs. Additionally, your doctor may also give you medications for fever and any other symptoms that you may have.

If your condition is severe, you may require hospitalization. Elderly people and very young children are more likely to be hospitalized. This is because, they are more likely to progress to severe complications from this disease. Otherwise, rest and a healthy diet is enough to ensure that you get better soon.

Preventions tips

Other than vaccination, there are a few other things that you can do to avoid getting pneumonia. Stop smoking because if you do you may be at a higher risk. Smoking makes you prone to respiratory infections, including pneumonia. Make your immune system strong by following a healthy diet and regular exercise regime. If you have any symptoms get help immediately. All this will go a long way in helping you avoid this condition.