When you inhale steam, the moisture will disintegrate the mucus in your lungs and it easier for you to cough it out. © Shutterstock

Winter moths are bad for your lungs. It puts you at risk of many respiratory ailments. People with existing lung conditions, like asthma, COPD or bronchitis, are at particular risk in the cold weather. This, in turn brings down your overall wellness. Winter air is dry, and this can aggravate wheezing, coughing and breathlessness. This is also the season for common cold and flu. Pneumonia is another condition that you need to save yourself from in winter.

The elderly and young children are at more risk from this health condition. Of course, medication is always there to help you get over your health issue. You can also bring down your risk by wearing proper protective clothing and avoiding exposure to the severe cold. But you can also save yourself from ill health in the cold season by taking proper precautions.

Here, let us see how you can save yourself from pneumonia and the associated coughing, aches and fever in the cold and harsh winter months.

Keep yourself hydrated

This is very important. Have a lot of fluids. Sip on warm water and add soups and stews to your diet. This will help in flushing out the mucus in your lungs. Avoid caffeinated beverages and alcohol because they can dehydrate you.

A warm compress for fever

If you already have pneumonia and fever, a warm compress will make you feel better. It will also help in bringing down your fever. Just soak a towel in hot or lukewarm water and place it on your forehead. Do this at regular intervals for 15 minutes.

Steaming can help

When you inhale steam, the moisture will disintegrate the mucus in your lungs and it easier for you to cough it out. A humidifier will also help. For steaming, fill a bowl with boiling water and inhale the steam. Keep your head and bowl covered with a towel to prevent the steam from escaping. Alternatively, you can also get a steam machine from the market. It serves the same purpose.

Have turmeric

This is a common ingredient in most Indian kitchens. It is known for its amazing health benefits. Add it to food. Have turmeric tea or add half a teaspoon to a glass of hot milk. This will help you fight pneumonia. This will help and also increase immunity. But have it in moderation. It is also known to cause digestive issues.