Is Your Pneumonia Because Of COVID-19 Infection Or Other Factors? This Test Can Tell It

Pneumonia is one of the common complications associated with COVID-19 infection. It can lead to irreversible lung damage in the long run.

Doctors in India have highlighted a rise in Pneumonia cases post COVID-19 outbreak. Just like heart issues and stroke, pneumonia is also commonly seen in patients who have recovered from the viral infection. Hence, it is imperative for people who have been infected with COVID-19 to take utmost care of themselves after recovering from the disease.

Dr Nilakshi Sabnis, Physician, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, cautioned that many people may suffer from pneumonia after 2-3 months of recovering from COVID infection.

She said, "I have seen 8 to 10 cases per week. Age group is usually elderly above 60 years, as they have weaker immune systems and comorbidities. Cases of Atypical Pneumoniae are rising. Even if the patients test negative after infection, they still tend to have a lung infection. The virus will weaken the lungs causing pneumonia. Pneumonia can lead to irreversible lung damage in the long run."

How to know if you're suffering from COVID-19 Pneumonia?

Caused by viruses or bacteria, Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that caused mild to life-threatening illnesses in people of all ages. Symptoms of pneumonia include greenish or bloody mucus, tiredness, loss of appetite, breathlessness, sweating, a fast heartbeat, and fever with chills.

Dr Aniket Mule, consultant internal medicine, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, stated, "When one is detected with pneumonia then a COVID-19 test is done or even a CT scan that is suggestive of COVID-19. It clearly shows if the pneumonia is because of COVID-19 or other factors."

He noted that people with existing comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney problems, and cardiovascular disease need to take precautions to prevent pneumonia.

"Early diagnosis and timely treatment will ensure the quick recovery of the patients," he added.

How to prevent pneumonia after COVID-19

To prevent pneumonia, Dr Nilakshi advises people to take care of their lungs by doing breathing exercises, eating a well-balanced diet, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowded places, and following cough etiquette.

Try to stay away from sick people and get fully vaccinated, especially those belonging to susceptible groups like elderly and asthmatics, she added.

Women At Higher Risk Of Lung Damage Post COVID-19

A study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine suggested that women with COVID pneumonia are at higher risk of lung damage than in men infected with the condition. The study by researchers from the University of Southampton in the UK found that 1 in 3 women with COVID Pneumonia at risk for lung damage, which can even turn fatal.

If you have pneumonia, you will be given antibiotics (if it is caused by bacteria) or antiviral medication (if it is caused by a virus). It is advisable to drink warm beverages to manage pneumonia symptoms such as cough and throat irritation. Use of a humidifier, steam inhalation, a warm shower, are also recommended to open the blocked airways and making breathing easier. One should consult a doctor if breathing problem worsens despite these home remedies.

Get adequate rest and avoid rigorous activities till you're fully recovered. Also, avoid smoking and even second-hand smoking during pneumonia treatment.

