Cases Of Pneumonia On The Rise; Early Symptoms You Should Look Out For

Is constant coughing with phlegm production causing problems? It could be pneumonia. Here are the signs and symptoms of the respiratory problem you should not ignore.

Are you unable to concentrate on your work owing to constant coughing with phlegm production often blood-stained, fever, breathlessness and nausea? Is there shortness of breath? Then, you will immediately have to consult a doctor as it can be pneumonia. Pneumonia can be seen in people of any age group. Thus, it is imperative to recognize the early signs of pneumonia and take appropriate care. Read on to know more about this, and manage it promptly.

Cases of pneumonia are on the rise all over the world. It causes the highest morbidity and mortality rates amongst infections. Pneumonia is termed as an infection of one or both of the lungs. The air sacs that are present in the lungs tend to get filled with fluid or pus.

What causes pneumonia?

The severity of pneumonia varies depending on the type of germ that caused the infection, the age of the person, and his or her overall health. Are you aware that bacterial, viral, and fungal infections can all cause pneumonia? However, viruses and bacteria are some of the commonest causes. Some of the common bacteria that cause community-acquired pneumonia are Streptococcus pneumonia, Legionella pneumophila, mycoplasma pneumonia and chlamydia pneumonia. Some viruses also infect the respiratory tract and can lead to pneumonia. Viral pneumonia may be mild and can go away on its own like a common cold.

Viral pneumonia can be caused by the Influenza virus, adenovirus, Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) etc. The current pandemic raging over the entire world is caused by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We know that this virus invades the body through the upper airways and lodges in the lungs to cause severe pneumonia which could lead to complications like acute respiratory distress syndrome, respiratory failure and even death. Various risk factors for pneumonia are being exposed to chemicals, pollutants, tobacco smoking, underlying lung disease and having a weak immune system.

What are the symptoms of pneumonia?

The symptoms of bacterial or viral pneumonia are fever, constant cough that interferes with your daily activities, shortness of breath, cough with sputum, sweating, breathlessness, rapid breathing, chest pain, loss of appetite and generalised weakness. Headache and generalised body ache are other accompaniments. The blueness of lips and nails indicate severe pneumonia causing a lack of adequate oxygen in the body.

Investigations

You need to visit your doctor immediately if you have many of the above signs and symptoms. After a quick clinical examination, he/she is likely to order a few investigations right away viz. a Complete blood count, sputum smear and culture, chest X-ray etc

Treatment of pneumonia

The treatment will be dependent on the type of pneumonia you have. So, antibiotics will be prescribed to you in order to tackle bacterial pneumonia. However, mild viral pneumonia does not require any specific antiviral treatment. One needs to take plenty of fluids, bed rest, symptomatic treatment of fever, cough, chest pain and body ache. Your doctor will decide based on the severity of your pneumonia, whether you need admission to a hospital for more appropriate care and intensive treatment. In the current scenario, a nasopharyngeal swab for Covid-19 testing would be indicated and appropriate admission/isolation/treatment measures outlined if found to be positive.

(The article is contributed by Dr P Shyamsunder Tampi, Chief Pulmonologist, Asian Cancer Institute-Cumballa Hill Hospital, Mumbai)