Pneumonia refers to an inflammatory condition that primarily affects our lungs and specifically, the alveoli (tiny air sacs in the lungs). Pneumonia may lead alveoli to get filled with fluid or pus. Some of the symptoms of pneumonia include with phlegm or pus, high fever, chills and breathing difficulties. Pneumonia is commonly caused due to a viral or bacterial infection. You can try few home remedies to prevent the augmentation of pneumonia, however, in serious condition do not treat this disease on your own. These natural remedies by Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda are safe and will not require you to get anything that’s not already available in your kitchen!

Fenugreek:

Fenugreek is used in the treatment of many diseases like fever, asthma, cough, congestion etc. This effective remedy is extensively used in India for mucous congestion. You can prepare fenugreek tea by boiling a teaspoon of fenugreek in 500ml water and then add a few drops of honey in it. It can give you great relief in pneumonia or any congestion problem.

Garlic:

Garlic is considered to be hot in nature and is a home remedy for many health problems which are caused due to cold like a cough, asthma, pneumonia, etc. You can either consume it in the morning or you can also apply garlic paste on the chest as it has the ability to fight against pneumonia and help in fast recovery from the disease.

Turmeric Powder:

This natural agent has the property to provide relief from pneumonia. You can take one teaspoon of turmeric powder with cow’s milk every day for instant relief from pneumonia.

Make sure to consult an Ayurvedic expert or a doctor of the infection persists for a long time.