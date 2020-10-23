A microbial infection that can affect one or both of your lungs is known as pneumonia.

Age brings us several health challenges. But there are a few health complications, that can be taken care of by recognising and identifying the early signs. One of them is pneumonia. As we age our body's natural defenses become less reliable and, as a result, seniors are more susceptible to infection – including pneumonia. This is an illness that seems to affect the elderly in a radically different way than how it does to people in other age groups.

Pneumonia in the elderly can be life-threatening. Here are some of the early signs and symptoms of this illness:

Cough

A cough in elders that does not clear up can be a major symptom of pneumonia. There are also some types of pneumonia that leads to the accumulation of mucus in the lungs.

Fever

Most people with this condition suffer from sudden fever. However, this fever is not very uncommon among seniors, but getting the feverish feeling every now and then can be a sign that you are suffering from a serious health issue.

Shortness of breath

The air sacs in the lungs can fill with fluid or pus if you have this condition. This causes a cough but also difficulty in breathing. You will especially notice this when your loved one needs to move quickly. For example, trying to rush to answer the phone or climbing stairs.

Chest pain

The infection in the lungs can cause chest pain in elders while coughing and breathing. The pain is chronic and can be extremely painful. When you experience chest pain while coughing and breathing, you must consult a doctor and get yourself checked.

Fatigue

When your body fights with such an infection, it usually gets exhausted and there is a lot of energy that gets wasted. You may feel tired all the time.

How to reduce the risk of pneumonia in elders?

Elders who are experiencing the above signs and symptoms should discuss pneumonia prevention with their doctors to determine the best plan. Some options to help reduce the risk of pneumonia include:

Practice good hygiene

As an elder, you must make sure to follow basic hygiene rules such as washing hands regularly before every meal. This is something that everyone should do but it is very important for the elders too.

Practice a healthy lifestyle

Seniors should always follow a doctor’s approved diet and exercise regimen on a daily basis. This will help bolster their immune system from inside and reduce the risk of pneumonia.

Stop smoking

Smoking is injurious to health from all sides. Those who smoke are at a greater overall risk of pneumonia because the lungs’ defense mechanisms become compromised and thus it becomes more prone to lung problems.

Recovery from pneumonia can be a tough journey and it can take anywhere from a week to months. All you need to do is talk to your doctor about it and get yourself cured.

An early response to the signs of pneumonia can be your best strategy for a smooth recovery.