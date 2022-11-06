Air Pollution In Delhi: Air pollution started worsening rapidly soon after Diwali and Faridabad is one of the most polluted cities in the world at the moment. According to the reports, both indoor and outdoor air pollution is worsening. Air pollution is mainly measured by AQI or Air Quality Index which mainly relies on Particulate Matter (PM2.5) concentration. However, there are many other constituents of polluted air, but PM2.5 and Carbon Monoxide are the most dangerous ones.
Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad said, Our airways are not designed to filter such small particles and it enters deep into our respiratory system. Smaller the particle size, the deeper it goes into our system. Short exposure to polluted air can lead to irritation in the eyes, nose, throat, and skin, and also to asthma attacks. Prolonged exposure can lead to COPD, Pneumonia, and Lung Cancer. Therefore, it is very important that we protect ourselves, and only by being aware can we help ourselves and our nation from the ill effects of air pollution.
Impacts of Air Pollution On Human Health
The health effects of breathing polluted air remain a public health concern worldwide. Some of the detrimental effects of air pollution are listed below: