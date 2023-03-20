Pneumonia To Arthritis: 10 Unusual Health Issues Bad Oral Health Can Cause

Pneumonia To Arthritis: 10 Unusual Health Issues Bad Oral Health Can Cause

It is important to take care of your dental health. Wondering why? Read on to know everything.

There can be a significant connection between dental health and general health due to an overabundance of harmful bacteria which is present in our mouth that can harm the teeth and gums. If the bacteria are not treated, they can enter into the bloodstream, and damage other parts of the body, also, when the body attempts to fight off the illness, it may impair the immune system.

Poor Oral Health And Diseases: Is There A Link?

According to World Health Organization(WHO), 80- 90% of people suffer from some oral disease in their lifetime. Common oral health problems are dental caries, periodontitis, tooth loss, malocclusion, oral cancer, ulcer, dental trauma, and fluorosis. The Federation Dentaire International initiated a wake-up call to all related bodies and organizations to put their act together to improve, innovate and prioritize oral health among individuals.

Poor dental health has been linked to several serious health issues, including:

Diabetes Stroke Cancers Cardiovascular and other heart-related diseases among adults Low birth weight in infants Arthritis Poor immune system

Eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, certain malignancies, and Sjogren's syndrome, an immune system ailment that produces dry mouth, are additional conditions that may be connected to oral health.

Two of the harmful bacteria most usually detected in mouths are:

Streptococcus Mutans:- Tooth decay is caused by these bacteria, as it absorbs the sugars and carb in the mouth which leads to a breakdown. As a result of this procedure, an acid is produced that damages the teeth's enamel and invites further tooth decay.

You may like to read

Porphyromonas Gingivali:- This is a Gum disease associated with Porphyromonas gingivalis, which also destroys the gum tissue surrounding teeth led to serious health complications.

Can Illnesses And Oral Health Be Related?

Yes, as discussed above, poor oral health can invite some severe and unusual health issues. Take a look at all of them below:

Endocarditis

This condition, which affects the endocardium, the inner lining of the heart chambers or valves, often arises when bacteria or other germs from another area of the body, such as the mouth, enter to the bloodstream and connect to specific locations in the heart.

Cardiovascular disease

Some of the studies suggest that the inflammation and infections that oral bacteria can produce may be connected to heart disease, blocked arteries, and stroke.

Maternity and neonatal complications

Low birth weight and early birth have both been connected to periodontitis.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses can be brought on by certain bacteria in the mouth that can be taken into the lungs.

How To Maintain Good Oral Health

There are a few suggestions and tips to be followed by everyone for maintaining good oral health and preventing oral diseases:

Everyone should brush their teeth twice a day using toothbrushes and toothpaste regularly. Visit a dentist every 6 months and get an oral health check-up done to prevent oral diseases or intercept the disease in the initial stages. Use dental floss and other interdental aids to follow regularly. Parents should be role models for children in practicing oral hygiene measures. Taking care of deciduous teeth is as important as permanent dentition. Avoid the use of tobacco in any form and excessive alcohol. Do have a healthy, balanced diet that is high in fruits and vegetables Avoid excessive intake of refined sugar foods like cakes, cookies, and candies.

Oral health promotion and oral disease prevention are core priority areas when it comes to the integration of oral health into primary health care. The appropriate use of interdental aids and devices adds immense value to oral health outcomes. A diet that is nutritious, balanced, and wholesome adds value to the functioning of the hard and soft tissues. Dietary counselling for the needy and identified will be immensely beneficial to daily dietary practices. A regular dental check periodically ensures the longevity of the dentition and support systems, priority in your overall health is taking care of your dental health.