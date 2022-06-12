Pneumonia: How To Prevent Lung Infection From Getting Worse?

Timely intervention is important when it comes to managing this condition and not letting it get worse. Here are some tips to prevent pneumonia from getting worse post-diagnosis.

Pneumonia is a severe lung infection that affects both the lungs, leaving them partially or completely damaged. It is caused by viruses or bacteria which leads to swelling in the airways. Pneumonia is marked by the condition in which the air sacs get filled with mucus and other fluids. According to the data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), approximately 1 million people are diagnosed with pneumonia every year. The transmission process of pneumonia is air-borne. This means, that this severe lung infection can spread through the air (respiratory droplets).

Signs Your Pneumonia Is Getting Worse

There are some subtle signs and symptoms that your body shows up when your pneumonia or lung infection is getting worse. Some of these include:

Difficulty in breathing

Change in skin colour (near the lips and fingertips)

Chronic chest pain

A high fever

Cough with mucus

What to do when these symptoms appear? we have the solution for you, keep reading!

How To Prevent Lung Infection Getting Worse?

Lungs, being the most important organ of the body requires a lot more care than you think. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms which are associated with a lung infection, you need to get yourself checked by a doctor immediately. Apart from that, make sure to not let your infection get worse. How to do that? we tell you in this article:

Give your body proper rest

By giving your body the right amount of rest, you let it fight the infection. Also, pneumonia can leave you tired and suffer extreme fatigue, therefore, sleeping and giving your body some rest will help you in the recovery process or stop the infection from spreading further.

Don't let your body go dehydrated

Keeping your body properly hydrated is another important step that you can take when trying to deal with a lung infection. Make sure to add a lot of fluids to your daily diet. You can have coconut water, and ORS water as well.

Smoking can make it worse!

Are you a chain smoker or an occasional one? stop it now! We all know how smoking affects the lungs - this is no new information. However, it is important to also avoid passive or secondhand smoking when you are trying to fight a lung infection.

Eat healthy foods

Another important step in fighting a lung infection is to eat good food. By good food, we mean to eat healthy. Include more sources of greens (lettuce, spinach, broccoli, etc), have less spicy and less oily foods and avoid junk as your lungs are weak at this point and it requires nutritional foods to fight the infection.

(Disclaimer: All the above tips are to be adopted after consulting with the doctor.)