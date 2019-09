Pneumonia, which is a lung infection, was responsible for 15 per cent of all deaths of children under 5 in the year 2017, says WHO. According to this international body, the disease reportedly claimed lives of 808694 children in that year. It can be caused by various infectious agents including bacteria, virus, and fungi. If you have developed pneumonia infection, your air sacs present in the lungs will swell and will be filled with fluid, making it difficult for you to breathe. This condition is characterised by symptoms like chest pain during breathing, cough, fatigue, fever, changes in mental awareness, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting etc.

Usually, children who are 2 years-old, those above 65, and the ones with weak immune system are susceptible to this disease. If not treated on time, pneumonia can lead to severe complications like septic shock, lung abscesses, empyema, respiratory failure, kidney failure, heart failure etc. So, it is always better to prevent a condition like this instead of looking for treatment options available. According to a recent study, eating an apple everyday can help you keep this infection at bay. Let’s know more about the findings.

Eating an apple a day can keep pneumonia away: Experts

Recently, a study published in the journal Nature Communications, revealed that due to the presence of vitamin C in them, apples can potentially protect you from pneumonia. This means that other fruits rich in this nutrient can also be helpful in this regard. According to the scientists, eating apples on a daily basis can actually improve your body’s anti-bacterial immunity.

During the research, it was noticed that the infectants use hydrogen peroxide to fight against our immune response. Notably, human body also uses the same compound as a defence mechanism against infectants. And, according to the researchers, one of the best substances that has the ability to neutralize hydrogen peroxide is vitamin C. As part of the study, the scientists looked at how the most common bacterium causing pneumonia, Streptococcus pneumoniae invades the human body. They found that the bacteria target the inflammasomes, which are protein complexes, playing a significant role during immune response against a foreign substance. They kill microbes and clear damaged cells from the body. By releasing a large quantity of hydrogen peroxide, the pneumonia causing bacteria causes inactivation of inflammasomes and invade peacefully.

Perfect dietary choice for preventing pneumonia

One of the best ways to keep pneumonia causing bacteria at bay, is to take special care of your lungs. You can do that by eating nutritious foods and leading a healthy lifestyle. Here we share with you a list of foods that can help you keep your lungs healthy.

Garlic

Garlic contains a phytoutrient called allicin. This is what helps in attacking against microbes causing infection. This plant of onion family has strong medicinal properties that are responsible for most of the health benefits it boasts of. Additionally, garlic has anticancer, antimicrobial, and blood pressure lowering properties. According to a Chinese research published in the journal Cancer Prevention Research, regular consumption of garlic can help treat and mange lung disorders including cancer.

Fatty fishes

Salmon, tuna, and mackerel are some of the fatty fishes jam-packed with omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA. Having anti-inflammatory, antioxidative, anticancer, and heart protective properties, these fatty acids can potentially help in fighting against pneumonia causing microbes.

Ginger

Due to the presence of a bioactive compound called gingerol, ginger can help in protecting you from infectious conditions like pneumonia, cold, asthma etc. It is considered as one of the best natural ways to treat sore throat and cold. To keep your lungs healthy, crush ginger root and add it in the tea or water. Have this mixture every day in the morning.

Berries

Berries are rich in essential phytochemicals such as flavonoids, ascorbic acid, phenolic acids etc. They help in boosting your body’s defence mechanism and reducing inflammation, says a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. Also, these phytochemicals can provide protection against various heart conditions and cancers. You can consume strawberries, blueberries etc. by mixing them in smoothies. Also, you can have them raw as breakfast or in the evening.

Broccoli

Considered as one of the best foods to heal, broccoli is rich in sulforaphane. This is what provide protection against maximum ailments. Having anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties, this compound can potentially help you keep away from lung infections and cancers of lung, breast, and stomach. For better results, eat grilled broccoli every other day in the breakfast.

Turmeric

Known for its various medicinal benefits, turmeric can help you protect your lungs. It contains an active compound called curcumin, that is responsible for all the health benefits this Indian spice offers. Turmeric also has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties that help in fighting against inflammatory disorders, says a research published in the Journal of Food science. You can have turmeric roots as the first thing in the morning for better results. Also, you can add it in smoothies, curries, or salad dressing.

Avocados

Being a rich source of vitamin K, B6, niacin, and riboflavin, avocados can protect you against lung infection. Also, known as alligator pear, this fruit have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which help in reducing inflammation, says a study published in the Journal of Inflammation. Opt for half an avocado daily to stay fit and keep your lungs strong. Additionally, this extremely nutritious fruit can protect you from cardiovascular problems. Being loaded with, avocado can help in weight loss as well.