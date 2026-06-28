Pneumonia: Early warning signs that could signal serious lung infection

Pneumonia can begin with subtle symptoms before becoming serious which is why recognising early warning signs may help prompt timely medical evaluation, diagnosis and appropriate treatment to prevent complications.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vikas Mittal

Pneumonia.

Pneumonia is one of the major causes of hospitalization and can quickly become fatal if diagnosed and delayed treatment. The initial symptoms may resemble a cold or the flu so taking the symptoms for granted can quickly become dangerous particularly for young children, older adults, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. According to healthcare professionals early diagnosis and timely treatment can increase the chances of a quick recovery and minimize complications.

Signs and symptoms of pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection which causes inflammation of one or both lungs called alveoli. The air sacs can get filled with fluid or pus making it hard to breathe and decreasing the amount of oxygen that the blood can carry. The medical condition can be caused by a range of organisms such as bacteria, viruses or fungi with symptoms varying from a mild illness to a medical emergency as per patient's age, health and causes.

Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director of Pulmonologist, CK Birla Hospital Delhi explained, "In the early stages pneumonia is usually confused with a continued viral fever or seasonal flu but if the fever continues for a long period along with worsening cough, breathlessness and chest pain then it should not be taken lightly. Early diagnosis enables us to start the appropriate treatment before the disease advances and affects the oxygen level or any other organ."

Persistent fever that doesn't improve

High fever is a very common symptom of pneumonia. According to healthcare professionals symptoms associated with the viral infection start to get better within days but if the infection is pneumonia the fever may worsen or last longer.

"If patients don't get better after three to five days of treatment or if they start to have chills and heavy sweating then it's time for a medical assessment," Dr. Mittal said. "A persistent fever could mean the infection has progressed deeper into the lungs."

A cough that produces thick mucus

While cough is a frequent symptom of respiratory infections pneumonia typically worsen the symptom. In some people the mucus can be yellowish, green, brown or even blood tinged. Dr. Mittal explained, "Sputum with blood especially if accompanied by fever or difficulty breathing should be regarded as a warning sign of pneumonia."

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Shortness of breath even when doing simple tasks

Another symptom to watch for is never ignoring breathing difficulty. This leads to the lungs becoming inflamed and fluid builds up, causing less oxygen to be exchanged. Patients may also notice shortness of breath while walking, climbing stairs or even talking.

Dr. Mittal told TheHealthsite that many patients delay treatment as they think breathlessness is caused by weakness or due to old age but when patients get breathless it is one of the best indications that they might be suffering from pneumonia causing loss of lung function and delivering oxygen.

Chest Pain That Worsens While Breathing

Another common symptom of pneumonia is sharp chest pain that worsens with deep breathing or coughing. This symptom can occur because of inflammation of the lining around the lungs called pleura The pain can be on one side of the chest and may be so bad that it makes it difficult to do everyday activities.

Confusion and low oxygen levels in older adults

Interestingly signs and symptoms of pneumonia might differ in older people as they may get confused, fall asleep all of a sudden or have a poor appetite or unusual weakness as opposed to a high fever.

Dr Mittal explains, "If a person in their later years suddenly starts to be confused, unusually sleepy or less responsive after a respiratory illness, families should be alert to the possibility of a drop in oxygen and urge the person to seek immediate medical attention at a hospital."

He told TheHealthsite that emergency warning signs are bluish lips or fingertips, rapid breathing and inability to speak complete sentences which should be treated right away.

Who is at higher risk?

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that pneumonia is still a major cause of death in the world especially for children under five and the elderly. While anyone is capable of having pneumonia, certain groups of people are at a much greater risk of developing severe complications from the disease. These include:

Older adults over 65 years Children below 5 years Individuals who have diabetes, asthma, COPD or heart disease Individuals with cancer Smokers Pregnant women

Tips to help you minimize your risk

The best way to avoid pneumonia invloves proper vaccinations, healthy living and prompt treatment of respiratory infections. Dr. Mittal further adds that influenza and pneumococcal vaccine, good hand hygiene and early medical care when respiratory symptoms are chronic can substantially decrease complications. The expert also recommended eating a balanced diet, drinking enough fluids, getting enough sleep, avoiding smoking and tobacco, and avoiding physical inactivity.

Early diagnosis of pneumonia could be the difference between life and death. Although most respiratory infections will clear up with rest and supportive measures ensure not to ignore persistent fever, deterioration of cough, chest pain, difficulty breathing or confusion. Prompt diagnosis and treatment not only facilitates healing but can also avoid the serious complications and save lives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek prompt medical attention if symptoms are severe or persistent.