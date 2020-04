Periods are annoying. It can be messy and painful. It’s common to feel pain in the lower abdomen and lower back during period. However, sometimes menstrual cramps are unbearable, which can interfere with our everyday activities. Are you regularly missing work or school due to severe period cramp? You’re not alone facing this problem. Up to 20% of women suffer from menstrual cramping severe enough to interfere with daily activities, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.

When you’re menstruating, the muscles of your womb contract and relax to help shed built-up lining. This is the reason why you experience pain in the abdomen. It’s actually your muscles at work. Some may also experience nausea, vomiting, headaches, or diarrhoea.

Period pain can range from a mild nuisance lasting a day or two to several days of unbearable pain. Many women and girls experience them just before and during their period. There are different ways to relief menstrual cramp. Applying a heating pad, heat wrap, or hot water bottle to your abdomen are some common home remedies for relieving menstrual cramps. When these do not work, one may consider popping Meftal to get rid of the pain. But have you ever thought of working out to relief the menstrual cramp? Surprisingly some exercises can work wonders to reduce PMS symptoms. Here are a few light exercises for a happy period:

Brisk Walking

A brisk walk around the park could be beneficial. Apart from reducing period pain, it can help improve mood, burn a few calories and boost overall health. Even two 15-minute walks a day can offer these benefits.

Jogging

Many women and girls skip their exercise routine during periods. But experts say exercising particularly running during this time is actually good for you. Running on period can help elevate your mood by releasing endorphins, as well as relieve cramps and back pain associated with periods. So, if the pain is not killing you, get up and go for a run.

Yoga

Practising yoga can help improve blood circulation, prevent clotting and reduce pain. One of the most effective poses for menstrual pain is child pose. It is an extremely relaxing pose and one of the most active poses with any yoga exercise. How to do it – sit on your knees in a way that your body is resting on the top of your thighs and arms are stretched outwards in front of you.

Swimming

If you’re skipping your swimming class on your period, you’re actually missing out on a lot of benefits. Studies have shown that swimming can actually help reduce period cramps. Aerobic exercises like swimming trigger your body to release endorphins that act as natural painkillers and help reduce menstrual cramps. It also helps relax your body and mind. However, avoid swimming on days you have heavy flow and wear a tampon or menstrual cup to maintain hygiene.

Stretching

You may not want to push yourself to the gym or park on your period days. But you can do some stretching at home to ease painful menstrual cramps. Gentle stretching exercises can help extend muscles that may feel especially tense during this time and make you feel relaxed.