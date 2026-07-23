PMOS may raise cardiovascular disease risk significantly: What it means for women in India

A major study links PMOS to a significantly higher cardiovascular disease risk highlighting why Indian women should prioritise early screening, lifestyle changes and regular heart health monitoring.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

PMOS in India. (Image geerated using AI)

A new study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Women's Health has found that women with polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) also referred to as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) could be at a much greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The researchers found that women with PMOS had four times the risk of major cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke compared to women without the medical condition. Experts confirm these findings highlight the importance of routine heart health checks particularly in countries such as India where PMOS is becoming more prevalent.

What does the study show?

This study examined health insurance databases of over 2.4 million women from the United States between 2000 and 2022 making it the largest study to date looking at the link between PMOS and cardiovascular disease. A total of 413,450 premenopausal women aged between 18 and 50 were compared to over 2 million women who did not have the hormonal issue.

After adjusting for cardiovascular risk factors which include obesity, hypertension, diabetes and elevated cholesterol women with PMOS remained at significantly greater risk for cardiovascular disease. Due to the nature of the study researchers reveal an association but not necessarily a cause and effect relationship between PMOS and heart disease.

What does this mean for women in India?

India has one of the highest burden of PMOS with many women diagnosed during their reproductive years. The condition is already known to be associated with increased risk of infertility, irregular periods, insulin resistance, obesity and type 2 diabetes. These recent findings indicate that cardiovascular health should be emphasized as part of the long-term PMOS management plan.

Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi says the findings highlight the need not to consider PMOS as just a reproductive issue for women in India. It is a condition that impacts several hormone systems and metabolism which could be a risk factor for heart disease even for women who don't have obesity or diabetes.

Why is PMOS linked to heart disease?

Dr. Snigdha Alur-Gupta of the University of Rochester and Professor Anuja Dokras of the University of Pennsylvania who led the study said increased cardiovascular risk was only partially explained by traditional risk factors. The researchers think that hormonal and metabolic shifts during PMOS can have a separate effect on blood vessel damage and make it more likely for the development of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) which includes heart attacks and strokes.

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Early screening makes a difference

The researchers said even those women who do not have apparent risk factors should be monitored regularly for blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and cardiovascular health. The latest evidence bolsters the understanding that PMOS is not just a fertility disorder. It is a chronic metabolic disorder which can greatly raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. In a country like India where PMOS frequently occurs early identification, periodical heart health screening and maintaining a healthy lifestyle could play a crucial role in preventing further heart attack and stroke.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, treatment, or personalised guidance regarding PMOS.