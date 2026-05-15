PMOS and mental health: Why hormonal disorders often go beyond physical symptoms

Hormonal disorders like PMOS can affect more than physical health often influencing mood, stress, anxiety and emotional wellbeing through complex hormonal imbalances.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 15, 2026 6:20 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

PMOS and mental health. (Image: AI Generated)

Adopting the new nomenclature of PCOS to PMOS has generated significant debate around hormonal and metabolic health but experts state that there is one area of health which is frequently overlooked i.e. mental wellbeing. Women with the disorder often experience emotional stress, anxiety and decreased self-confidence as well as physical symptoms.

It has become generally accepted now that the condition known as PMOS or Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome affects several systems of the body so this is a more appropriate term. In addition to irregular periods, acne, weight gain and fertility issues, mental health issues are now becoming just as well known as a key component of the disorder.

PMOS and mental health

Emotional health is related to hormonal imbalance as healthcare professionals note that hormones can have a direct impact on mood, sleep and emotional stability. A lot of women will have some visible symptoms like growth of facial hair, sudden weight loss or gain and persistent acne which can lead to social anxiety and a decrease in self-esteem.

Hormonal disorders can be more likely to trigger stress in women as it often affects their daily functioning, relationships and body image according to health experts. Emotional strain can also be added particularly for women who are considering becoming pregnant. Dr. Preeti Sharma, Senior Consultant Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Cocoon Hospital emphasized the fact that PMOS is not limited to ovarian issues. She acknowledges, "Irregular periods, acne, excess hair growth, weight gain, insulin resistance, fertility issues and even mental health problems can all be linked together."

If your doctor can't diagnose your condition soon enough it could make you even more stressed out.

But many women continue to go undiagnosed for years as they attribute their symptoms to normal changes in the body experts note. Over time delayed diagnosis can have a negative impact on physical and emotional health with frequent episodes of fatigue, mood swings and body changes impacting productivity, confidence and quality of life.

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It is also a common concern of hormonal imbalance in women that they suffer from sleep disturbances. Stress hormones and insulin resistance can get exacerbated by poor sleep making it hard to break the cycle. Since the stress itself can further disrupt the hormonal balance, emotional care is also a crucial part of treatment plans doctors say.

Why emotional support matters

One mental health professional recommends that women with PMOS do not ignore emotional symptoms but get help at the earliest. Talking with family members, counselling and stress management can help develop coping skills. Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director and Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi lifestyle factors also have a great impact on emotional wellbeing. She said that exercising regularly, mindful eating and physical activity can help to control hormones, increase mood and energy. Other activities recommended for reducing stress and naturally balancing hormones include yoga, meditation and walking.

Experts remind women not to be embarrassed and that they should ask for support when dealing with emotional problems related to hormonal conditions. They feel that the switch from PCOS to PMOS could help raise awareness of the condition and make people realize that it's not just about ovarian cysts; it's also about their overall metabolic and emotional wellness.

Awareness of the need for personalised long-term care.Awareness of need for personalised long-term care Further experts emphasise that every woman has her own unique experience with the condition and treatment needs to be individualised. Combined care for mental health can help patients get better long-term results and enhance their wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment.