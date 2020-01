We are already a week into the new year and you must have already made your resolutions for 2020. But have you made any resolutions for a healthier life? If not, it is not too late. Make those resolutions now and be healthy the whole year and beyond.

If you want to live a long and fulfilling life, you need to be healthy and fit. But unfortunately, today’s lifestyle with unhealthy habits and trends does not make it possible to do so easily. It, on the other hand, increases your risk of several chronic diseases. This is why you need to try and consciously make a few changes in your life so that you are in better health. The new year offers the perfect motivation to try and be more healthy. So, make your health resolutions now. But, we all know that this is easier said than done. After all, how many times have we broken all our previous new year resolutions. This happens because we often make unrealistic resolutions. We help you on with a few pointers on how you can make realistic health resolutions in 2020.

Eat healthy

There is a saying that ‘you are what you eat’. Your diet has a major impact on your overall health. You must make sure that you follow a well-balanced and nutritious diet. If you are not very sure how, consult a nutritionist. You must include all the necessary nutrients in your diet. This will keep you in good health and help you maintain your weight too. Obesity, as we all know, contributes to many health conditions. Have a lot of organic and fresh products, seasonal fruits and vegetable. Avoid processed and fried foods. Go easy on sugar and unhealthy fats.

Sleep well

You need your daily requirement of sleep every night. Without it, you will not be able to enjoy optimal health. So, no more late nights and early mornings. Sleep for 7 to 8 hours every night. Make this your health resolution for 2020 and enjoy better health.

Avoid stress

Stress is behind many chronic health conditions. You need to avoid it if you want to enjoy peace of mind and good health. Undertake activities that relax you. Do some breathing exercises, meditate, listen to music or just be with nature.

Exercise regularly

Make it a point to exercise every day even if it is for just 15 minutes. This will get you into the habit of regular workouts. A morning walk in the neighbourhood park is also exercise. You can take the stairs instead of the elevator. This will help you stay healthy. This is a health resolution you must surely make.