Many people are scared to celebrate Holi, all thanks to the deadly coronavirus. The disease is spreading all over the world at an alarming rate and it has also reached India, where it has affected 39 people. Therefore, the excitement of the festival of Holi has somewhat diminished. Even the Rashtrapati Bhavan has cancelled its celebrations and Prime Minister Modi also won’t be participating in Holi this year. However, if you still wish to play Holi amidst the cases of infections in the country, would it be a good idea? Read to know what the experts say –

Is playing Holi safe, this year?

As per experts, coronavirus is a major respiratory infection which transfers from human to human. Therefore, playing Holi this year will not be recommended. The doctors are also advising to avoid unnecessary trips to malls, markets or any public spaces which are crowded. By doing so you’ll be less exposed to the virus which will result in the lesser number of chances to get infected.

Personal hygiene is also very important. Therefore, if you have a large Holi gathering with people participating and playing with water, then the odds of getting the virus might increase. However, it is suggested that if you want, you can play Holi with family or small groups of people but no outsiders. Avoid big gatherings for the time being.

Precautions to take while playing

If you badly wish to celebrate Holi, then you need to take care of certain things.

Make sure that the people you play with are not displaying the signs of cold or fever.

Put on the face mask while playing Holi. Coronavirus infection also spreads through surfaces, therefore avoid keeping your masks here and there.

Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth without washing your hands. Apart from just the Holi colour which can cause irritation on face, the infection of the virus may also spread through dirty hands.

Avoid being drenched in water for too long as it can make you catch cold. If you’re already wet, go, find a spot in the sun and dry off.

Overall, do not panic, keep safe distance from the people who are sick and follow the above instructions to be safe during Holi.