Plastic Surgery – Is It Vanity Or Sanity?

One of the major misconceptions is that Plastic surgery is equivalent to Aesthetic surgery, and it is meant for the elite few.

At the end of my usual day, I was waiting for the elevator. That day I had operated on a patient who was suffering with a non-healing ulcer on his leg for a long time, then followed up on my patient in ward suffering with bed sores and another patient with diabetic foot wound. Then I had operated on an emergency case of nail bed injury due to door crush and finally done a case of fillers for undereye hollowing in a young male. As I was waiting, a middle-aged gentleman asked me inquisitively, 'I have heard that Plastic Surgery is not good for people, is this true?'

As I was just about to begin my explanation about what plastic surgery is, for the umpteenth time, my floor came and I got off the elevator. But that question kept lingering in my mind. Why is it that people find it so difficult to understand 'what plastic surgery is?'

It was obvious. Unlike other specialties, where the name itself is indicative of the organ being operated, e.g., Cardiac Surgery is heart surgery, neurosurgery is brain and spine, the word 'plastic surgery' can be quite confusing. Plastic comes from the Greek word 'Plastikos' which means 'to mold'. Thus, Plastic surgery is a specialty based on principles, and the ultimate goal here is to restore form and function. It is a versatile branch which may involve operating on any organ right from hair to toe nails.

Sub-specialties of plastic surgery

The various sub-specialties of plastic surgery include:

Reconstructive Surgery: Which involves use of skin grafts and flaps to restore form after trauma and cancer resection. Hand Surgery: Involves treating fractures of small bones, tendons and nerve injuries as well as digital replants. Pediatric Plastic Surgery: Repair of cleft lip, palate and congenital defects of hand Burns Reconstruction Facial Fractures and Maxillofacial Surgery Advanced wound care Aesthetic/Cosmetic Surgery

The concept ofPlastic Surgery Day

The scope of plastic surgery is so wide that even a large number of our medical colleagues are unaware of it. This is the very reason why the concept of 'Plastic Surgery Day' was initiated by one of the senior most plastic surgeons in India, Dr. Raja Sabapathy, since 15th July 2011. Since 2021, this day is now recognized as 'World Plastic Surgery Day'. The aim of this initiative was to bridge the gap between availability and utilization of resources due to lack of awareness, access and affordability. One of the major misconceptions is that Plastic surgery is equivalent to Aesthetic surgery, and it is meant for the elite few. The reality is far from it, majority of the plastic surgery cases done in India are reconstructive in nature.

India is believed to be the birthplace of Plastic Surgery. Sushruta performed rhinoplasty which has been documented way back in 2500 BC. We have come a long way since then. India currently ranks 4th in the world as the preferred destination for Plastic Surgery. We have patients coming from all over the world seeking our expertise.

Every year on 15th July, World Plastic Surgery Day is being celebrated to advocate our expertise to the society. Many plastic surgeons perform free surgeries this day and also provide free consultation for the entire week, for maximum people to gain access and benefit from our versatile specialty.

So, this Plastic Surgery Day, let us vouch to be more inclusive, more aware and finally understand, that plastic surgery is not just about making celebrities look beautiful, it is also about giving a cleft lip child, the ability to eat, relieve the pain from a long-standing bedsore, allow a cancer patient to open his mouth and empower a diabetic foot ulcer patient to stand on his own feet.

Plastic surgery is a powerful medium which can elevate the quality of living and transform lives. It is high time it gets its due and its high time one understands that it is not just about vanity, Plastic surgery is Sanity!

The article is authored by Dr Shraddha Deshpande, Consultant Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.