Plastic Is Making Us Sick: Lancet Warns Health Damage Could Double By 2040

From hormones to heart health, The Lancet warns plastic exposure could double disease risk by 2040, threatening public health worldwide without urgent action.

Plastic is an affair in our lives. Plastic can be found in the wrappings of food and in the containers of water bottles, clothes, toys, medical equipment, kitchen devices, etc. Although this is convenient for living, a new alert in The Lancet indicates that plastic could have a grave price on the health of humans. Based on the research, the negative health effects of using plastics may be up to two times more than today unless there is a shift in the current production and waste patterns.

This is threatening news, as plastic is no longer an issue for the environment only; it is a concern for the general health of the population now.

How Plastic Enters Our Bodies?

Plastics cannot be lost after use. Through the course of time they dissolve into small particles known as microplastics and nanoplastics. These particles are currently located in air, water, soil and food. We are unaware of how we ingest them in bottled water, seafood, salt, packaged food and even through breathing air.

It has already been identified that microplastics are present in human blood, lungs, placenta and breast milk. This implies that plastic particles are getting into our bodies and remaining, and this brings about the issue of long-term damage.

Chemicals in Plastic Are Harmful

Plastics do not consist of polymers only. They are also laced with chemicals that are damaging, like BPA (bisphenol A), phthalates, PFAS and flame retardants. During the reuse or heating of plastic, these chemicals may leak into food, drinks, etc.

Health experts assert that these substances are associated with disturbance of hormones and are attributed to:

Reproductive issues and infertility.

Hormonal imbalance

Diabetes and obesity

Heart disease

Children's development problems.

Increased cancer risk

It is particularly dangerous to children and expectant mothers since the chemicals may influence growth and brain development.

Plastic Pollution and Disease Risk

The plastic waste also has an indirect negative effect on health. When plastic is disposed of in landfills or water bodies, it serves as a breeding site for mosquitoes and bacteria, which exposes people to the risk of contracting diseases such as dengue, malaria and cholera.

Plastic burning, which occurs in most regions of India, emits toxic gases like dioxins and furans. With prolonged inhalation, these pollutants can result in lung damage and even cancer, as well as breathing complications and asthma. Therefore, plastic not only damages us when we consume it but also when we breathe air and even live in the environment around us.

Why Health Impacts May Double by 2040?

The Lancet study cautions that plastic production in the world is increasing at high rates. Without a decisive move, the usage of plastics will only increase, as will the waste and the exposure to chemicals. More plastic means:

Food and water have more microplastics. Greater number of chemical exposures to the body. Increased pollution and pathogen. Higher healthcare burden

All these effects taken together may potentially mean that the current amount of health damage is doubled by the year 2040, and this would impact millions of people worldwide.

How Plastic Affects Mental and Social Health?

There is also plastic pollution that impacts mental health. Polluted beaches, congested sewage systems, overrun areas and dirty environments enhance stress and diminish living standards. Materials that are disposed of near settlement areas tend to increase illness, substandard living conditions, and social inequality as related to communities living well near the dump areas. Plastic is therefore not only damaging the body but also the health in general of the society.

What Can Individuals Do?

Although the government should help, people have a significant part in taking plastic exposure:

Use plastic bottles to use steel, glass or copper instead of plastic.

Do not use plastic containers to heat food.

Use cloth and jute bags instead of plastic bags.

Limit intake of packaged food items.

Reuse and recycle properly.

Say no to single-use plastics such as straws and cups.

By making small everyday decisions, it is possible to reduce your personal use of plastics to protect your health.

The Need for Policy and Awareness

The experts add that nations should invest in alternatives that are safer, increase the monitoring of waste, and reduce the volume of damaging chemicals in plastics. Social education is also critical because individuals should know that plastic is not only waste, but their health is also at risk.

Conclusion

Plastic has simplified life, and its nefarious consequences are now evident. The warning by the Lancet study that health effects will be doubled by 2040 should be heeded upon being heeded. Plastic is permeating all human health, starting with microplastics in our blood and ending with poisonous vapours in the atmosphere.

Today, reducing plastic use is not only about saving the planet but also about saving the body, family and future generations.

