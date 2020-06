Do you constantly feel a stabbing pain in the bottom of your foot near the heel? It could be plantar fasciitis, a common foot condition that happens when the plantar fascia ligaments in your feet become damaged and inflamed. The plantar fascia is a thick band of tissue that connects your heel to the front of your foot (toes) and acts as shock absorbers. Plantar fasciitis is more common in runners and those who are on their feet a lot. People who are overweight, have flat feet and high arches are also more likely to suffer from this foot condition. It may also result from not wearing shoes with inadequate support. Also Read - Ashwagandha for diabetes: How does it help in managing blood sugar?

It can take up to 6-12 months for the inflammation to go down. We have some home remedies to soothe the pain and help your foot heal faster.

Give your feet a break

Take rest for a few days to keep your weight off your foot. It can help reduce the inflammation and heal faster. If can't sit without doing any exercise, you may consider a low-impact activity, such as swimming.

Apply ice pack

This is an easy home remedy for inflammation. Wrap a cloth or thin towel around the ice pack and put it on your heel for 15 to 20 minutes. Repeat 3 to 4 times a day. You can also roll an ice cube under your foot or soak your heel in a shallow pan filled with water and ice.

Massage with lavender oil

Lavender oil is known to have anti-inflammatory properties that can help soothe the pain in your heels. Mix a drop or two of lavender oil with olive or coconut oil and massage the mixture into the bottoms of your feet. Use your thumbs to massage from the balls of your feet up to your heel. You can put your foot on a golf ball and roll the ball under your arches. Another way is a warm foot bath by adding a few drops of lavender oil into a tub of hot water.

Stretch

Gently stretching your calves, Achilles tendon, and the bottom of your foot can help soothe the pain caused by plantar fasciitis. You can also do exercises that can strengthen your lower leg and foot muscles.

Lose weight

Being overweight can increase your risk of having plantar fasciitis as those extra weight can put more pressure on your plantar fascia and cause inflammation. So, try to lose those extra kilos to alleviate some of that pressure. A balanced diet and regular exercise are the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Use shoe inserts

If you have high arches, use orthotic shoe inserts or foot pads so that your weight is distributed more evenly. In addition, they can give you extra cushion and added support. Orthotics, also called insoles, are easily available at pharmacies or have them custom made. Regular use it may help reduce the inflammation. When the pain is gone, you can stop wearing them.